Saturday TV Tips: So, who are the celebs disguised as Beagle and Knickerbocker Glory?

Virgin Media One, 7pm
12 celebrities perform a dance routine in elaborate costumes — and it’s up to Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and Oti Mabuse to work out who they are. Other characters include Squirrel, Scarecrow, Knickerbocker Glory, Llama, Frog, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, and Carwash. Series continues all week.
Horror starring Claire Foy and Joshua Leonard and shot entirely on the iPhone 7 Plus. A young woman is involuntarily committed to a psychiatric institute, where she is confronted by her greatest fear.
Starring Tina Kellegher and Colm Meaney. A 20-year-old woman from a large family announces she is pregnant, but refuses to reveal the identity of the father.
Starring Ben Affleck, Samuel L Jackson and Kim Staunton. A young lawyer and a businessman share a small automobile accident and their mutual road rage escalates into a feud.
GAA: Football — Division 3 North final round, 1pm; Ladies National League Division 1, Cork v Dublin, (throw-in 7.30pm, both TG4).
Rugby: Rainbow Cup — fourth round, Benneton v Connacht (kick-off 5.10pm); highlights Ulster v Scarlets (9.25pm, both TG4).
Soccer: UEFA Champions League final: Manchester City v Chelsea (ko 8pm, Virgin 2).
Twenty years on from the fatal 1999 London Nail Bombings, this new Netflix documentary reinvestigates events. Far-right terrorist David Copeland held London to ransom for 13 days using a series of bombs in the spring of 1999.
Placing the first device inside a blue sports bag, the 22-year-old detonated the homemade nail bomb on the afternoon of Saturday, April 17, leaving it outside an Iceland supermarket on the corner of Brixton Market.
Injuring 48 people but miraculously killing no one, for many, the resounding memory of the incident came in the form of an X-ray, showing a four-inch nail embedded in the skull of a one-year-old child.
"I had very vivid memories of it," recalls the film's Bafta winning creator, Colin Barr.
Lyric FM, 4pm: Classical favourites presented by Evelyn Grant, and at 6pm, Queens University Belfast creative writing professor Nick Laird reads 'The Mixed Marriage', in this weekend's Poetry File.
Newstalk, 9pm: Another chance to hear the concluding part of this look at the history of camogie, through the lens of Dublin and Kilkenny - two of its greatest ever ‘dynasty’ teams.