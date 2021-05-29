Saturday TV Tips: So, who are the celebs disguised as Beagle and Knickerbocker Glory?

The Masked Dancer

Virgin Media One, 7pm

What celeb is performing as Carwash in The Masked Dancer? Picture: ITV/PA Wire

12 celebrities perform a dance routine in elaborate costumes — and it’s up to Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and Oti Mabuse to work out who they are. Other characters include Squirrel, Scarecrow, Knickerbocker Glory, Llama, Frog, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, and Carwash. Series continues all week.

Who is Knickerbocker Glory? One of the characters in The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV/PA Wire

Unsane

RTÉ2, 9pm

Horror starring Claire Foy and Joshua Leonard and shot entirely on the iPhone 7 Plus. A young woman is involuntarily committed to a psychiatric institute, where she is confronted by her greatest fear.

Claire Foy in Unsane

The Snapper

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Starring Tina Kellegher and Colm Meaney. A 20-year-old woman from a large family announces she is pregnant, but refuses to reveal the identity of the father.

Sharon Curley (Tina Kellegher) and Dessie Curley (Colm Meaney) in The Snapper

Changing Lanes

TG4, 10.15pm

Starring Ben Affleck, Samuel L Jackson and Kim Staunton. A young lawyer and a businessman share a small automobile accident and their mutual road rage escalates into a feud.

Samuel L Jackson in Changing Lanes. Picture: Kerry Hayes

Sport

GAA: Football — Division 3 North final round, 1pm; Ladies National League Division 1, Cork v Dublin, (throw-in 7.30pm, both TG4).

Rugby: Rainbow Cup — fourth round, Benneton v Connacht (kick-off 5.10pm); highlights Ulster v Scarlets (9.25pm, both TG4).

Soccer: UEFA Champions League final: Manchester City v Chelsea (ko 8pm, Virgin 2).

Nailbomber: Manhunt

Netflix

Twenty years on from the fatal 1999 London Nail Bombings, this new Netflix documentary reinvestigates events. Far-right terrorist David Copeland held London to ransom for 13 days using a series of bombs in the spring of 1999.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt Netflix

Placing the first device inside a blue sports bag, the 22-year-old detonated the homemade nail bomb on the afternoon of Saturday, April 17, leaving it outside an Iceland supermarket on the corner of Brixton Market.

Injuring 48 people but miraculously killing no one, for many, the resounding memory of the incident came in the form of an X-ray, showing a four-inch nail embedded in the skull of a one-year-old child.

"I had very vivid memories of it," recalls the film's Bafta winning creator, Colin Barr.

Radio

Weekend Drive Lyric FM, 4pm: Classical favourites presented by Evelyn Grant, and at 6pm, Queens University Belfast creative writing professor Nick Laird reads 'The Mixed Marriage', in this weekend's Poetry File.

Dynasty: The Greatest Ladies' Teams Of All Time Newstalk, 9pm: Another chance to hear the concluding part of this look at the history of camogie, through the lens of Dublin and Kilkenny - two of its greatest ever ‘dynasty’ teams.