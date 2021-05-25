"Cork is a friendly giant": Irish visual artist brings our counties to life

Artist Paul Broughall put names and faces on the shapes we see on our map - and was harangued by Twitter's infamous Cheese Man in the process
"Cork is a friendly giant": Irish visual artist brings our counties to life

Artist Paul Broughall's rendition of Cork as 'a friendly giant, reaching for the sea water'.

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 12:59
Mike McGrath Bryan

Ever seen a face or a body in some random shape or object you encounter in daily life?

Pareidolia is a very real phenomenon that explains how our brains are hard-wired to perceive faces in the world around us, and for Kildare man and artist Paul Broughall, it hit hard over the weekend.

Upon laying his eyes on his beloved native county, he made something else out entirely, an experience he posted about on Twitter.

It was met with a raucous response from Irish users of the service, and Broughall ploughed on with a thread of other counties that look like things.

And then the plot thickened.

UK and Irish celebrity Twitter has made note of Joe Bangles, a retired cheesemonger better known as the infamous 'Cheese Man' - so-called for questioning celebs on their preferences in his chosen medium.

It's something of a badge of honour, and one that Broughall immediately pinned to his digital lapel upon being asked for his fave fromage.

Read More

Stuart Neilson: 'At Singer’s Corner in Cork, people are walking across a rectangular city design'

More in this section

Thomas Raggi,Damiano David,Victoria De Angelis,Ethan Torchio 'We consider the matter closed': Eurovision winners Maneskin cleared over drug claims
The Starry Messenger Press Night - London Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex And The City history ahead of reboot
Little Women Photocall - London Timothee Chalamet to play young Willy Wonka in origins film
"Cork is a friendly giant": Irish visual artist brings our counties to life

Cork Traveller woman recognised for her illustration work in 2021's Children's Books Ireland awards

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices