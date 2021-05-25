"Cork is a friendly giant": Irish visual artist brings our counties to life

Ever seen a face or a body in some random shape or object you encounter in daily life?
Pareidolia is a very real phenomenon that explains how our brains are hard-wired to perceive faces in the world around us, and for Kildare man and artist Paul Broughall, it hit hard over the weekend.
Upon laying his eyes on his beloved native county, he made something else out entirely, an experience he posted about on Twitter.
So last night I said Kildare looks like a rich woman from a 1950s Disney movie and then I brought her to life. This is going to be a thread of me bringing the other counties to life pic.twitter.com/gGrQAyamVv— Paul Broughall (@PaulieBroughall) May 24, 2021
It was met with a raucous response from Irish users of the service, and Broughall ploughed on with a thread of other counties that look like things.
Clare is a mythological creature that looks onto the Atlantic, protecting the island. pic.twitter.com/XHyxBT2pa0— Paul Broughall (@PaulieBroughall) May 24, 2021
Cork is a friendly Giant reaching for the sea water pic.twitter.com/HdLZ8gWYlP— Paul Broughall (@PaulieBroughall) May 24, 2021
Tipperary is a man resting by a rock because it was a long way pic.twitter.com/Q4CKE69m0L— Paul Broughall (@PaulieBroughall) May 24, 2021
Dublin is a goblin pic.twitter.com/pkPFhCS6n2— Paul Broughall (@PaulieBroughall) May 24, 2021
Kerry is a wide old King pointing out to the Ocean. pic.twitter.com/Afuf8ZmgT2— Paul Broughall (@PaulieBroughall) May 25, 2021
And then the plot thickened.
UK and Irish celebrity Twitter has made note of Joe Bangles, a retired cheesemonger better known as the infamous 'Cheese Man' - so-called for questioning celebs on their preferences in his chosen medium.
It's something of a badge of honour, and one that Broughall immediately pinned to his digital lapel upon being asked for his fave fromage.
Omg I’ve made it! The cheese guy asked me! pic.twitter.com/E2IysD7dIe— Paul Broughall (@PaulieBroughall) May 24, 2021