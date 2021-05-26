Wednesday TV Tips: Planning a robbery after being ripped off by a bank

Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin team up as lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty, in director Zach Braff's comedy Going in Style.

Going in Style

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Three cash-strapped retirees decide to rob a Brooklyn bank. Heist caper, starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin as seniors whose pensions have been destroyed by a bank. They decide to step off the straight and narrow for the first time in their lives by becoming bank robbers to get funds to look after themselves and loved ones. Directed by Zach Braff of Scrubs fame.

Alan Arkin and Morgan Freeman share a laugh with director Zach Braff on the set of Going In Style
Alan Arkin and Morgan Freeman share a laugh with director Zach Braff on the set of Going In Style

Before We Die

Channel 4, 9pm

Originally a Swedish series, Before We Die (or, to give it its original name, Innan vi dor) has been given a British remake.

Taking the lead role of DI Hannah Laing is veteran star Lesley Sharp, who is no stranger to the crime genre — she spent five years playing DC Janet Scott in much-missed UTV series Scott & Bailey.

Hannah's married lover, fellow police officer Sean Hardacre has disappeared. She persuades her superiors to launch a manhunt and locates one of Sean's confidential sources who may have valuable information regarding his whereabouts — if she hasn't been silenced in the meantime...

Before We Die: Lesley Sharp plays a detective who sees her personal and professional worlds collide when her family are caught up in a murder hunt.
Before We Die: Lesley Sharp plays a detective who sees her personal and professional worlds collide when her family are caught up in a murder hunt.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

UTV, 9pm

A woman whose birth mother disappeared discovers a shocking secret, and a man left at a football stadium as a baby searches for his true identity.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace — with Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace — with Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell

Márú Inár Measc

TG4, 9.30pm

In 1979, Phyllis Murphy, 23, disappeared. Communities in Co Kildare went out in one of the biggest searches ever in Ireland. Twenty-eight days later Phyllis’s body was finally discovered in the Wicklow mountains, 45km from where she was last seen. It was more than two decades before her killer was brought to justice.

Marú inár Measc — Phyllis Murphy
Marú inár Measc — Phyllis Murphy

Sport

UEFA Europa League final: Villarreal v Manchester United (kick-off 8pm, BT Sport and Virgin TV Go).

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Author Philip Ó Ceallaigh speaks with Seán Rocks and crew on Trouble, his new book of short stories.

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty catches up with West Cork alt-rockers First Class and Coach for an update on album number two — first LP The Truth About Honey being Hegarty's album of the week.

