Tuesday TV Tips: Look inside the house that 'only' costs €26m — due to a lack of a sea view

Bake Off: The Professionals

Channel 4, 8pm

The toughest Bake Off on TV returns, as Liam Charles and Tom Allen invite pastry chefs from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses to fight it out to be crowned best patisserie team in Britain. The first challenge is tarte piemontaise and the jaffa cake.

Then, in the second challenge, they have to transform an ordinary dessert into an incredible fine-dining experience with their showpiece. Tonight, it's everyone's summer favourite — strawberries and cream complete with towering edible showpiece sculptures. Which teams will go through, and who will judges Benoît Blin and Cherish Finden send home?

Bake Off: The Professionals is back with Benoît Blin, Tom Allen, Liam Charles, and Cherish Finden

Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich

Virgin Media One, 9pm

A tour of an extraordinary new home, Villa Troglodyte, which has come onto the market. Built as if carved out of the rock, the price is 'only' £23million (approx €26.6m) as it doesn't have sea view.

Villa Troglodyte, Monaco

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and A Conservatorship

RTÉ2, 9.40pm

Another chance to see the film seeking to uncover the truth behind the conservatorship that Britney Spears has been under for the last 13 years.

Fronted by BAFTA award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar, this documentary follows Mobeen as he journeys from Los Angeles to Britney’s hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, untangling the complexities surrounding the conservatorship.

The film includes never-before-seen interviews with Britney’s makeup artist Billy Brasfield, her former choreographer Brian Friedman, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton and lawyer Lisa MacCarley among others.

City On A Hill — series 2

Sky Atlantic

City on a Hill with Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge

Kevin Bacon plays corrupt FBI agent, Jackie Rohr, who is trying to exploit Boston's defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his career. The new episodes, which are set in the 90s (cue some brilliantly nostalgic outfits and hairstyles), largely revolve around a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighbourhood of the city.

Expect an explosive start to this latest series; Bacon reveals his character is "acting completely recklessly, with no concern for really anyone other than himself".

Radio

Alternative rock trio The Love Buzz are on The Alternative tonight. Pic: Nick O'Donnell

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A double-dip into the Hegarty Sessions archive tonight — Girl Band's 2010 session came hot off the heels of their France '98 extended-player, while a 2019 session from The Love Buzz was recorded at RTÉ's Father Mathew Street studios.