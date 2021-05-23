Sunday TV Tips: Blast from the past with Sharon Curley from Barrytown

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

UTV, 7.30pm

Newt Scamander tries to scupper a sorcerer's plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. Fantasy adventure, starring Eddie Redmayne.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Reeling in the Years: 2016

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A general election here, the Brexit referendum in Britain and Donald Trump’s election as US president. It was also the year of the Rio Olympics and the Euro 2016 soccer championship finals in France.

Cork Folk Festival

TG4, 9.30pm

Filmed at venues such as TheCork Opera House, Kino, Cork City Gaol and St Luke’s. This episode features The Lee Valley String Band, Luka Bloom, Richard Lucey with Jim Murray, and star fiddler, Bríd McMaugh.

Cork Folk Festival —Doireann Ní Ghlacain & Luka Bloom at Cork City Gaol Photo: Bríd O'Donovan

Back to Barrytown

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Colm Meaney journeys back to the film that is still as popular and quotable as ever, 20 years after its release — The Snapper.

The Curley family in The Snapper. The film will be shown on RTÉ on Saturday, May 29 at 9.30pm.

Sport

Football: Division 1, Round 2 — Dublin v Kerry (throw-in 1.45pm, TG4) Hurling: Division 1A, Round 3 — Waterford v Limerick (throw-in 3.45pm, TG4);

Premier League finishes on May 23, all games kick-off at 4pm.

Radio

The Lyric Feature Lyric FM, 6pm: Seamus Heaney on Seamus Heaney: a guided tour of the great poet's body of work, via his own media appearances as found in RTÉ's archives.

The Poetry Programme RTÉ 1, 7.30pm: Olivia O’Leary meets contributors to a book of writing about climate change at Dublin's National Botanic Gardens, in the last episode of the current series.

The Rolling Wave RTÉ 1, 9pm: Poet Mary O'Malley joins Aoife NicCormaic to read some of the many poems she's written, inspired by traditional music and its players.