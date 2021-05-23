Sunday TV Tips: Blast from the past with Sharon Curley from Barrytown

— and it's 2016 on Reeling in the Years so that's a General Election, Brexit and Donald Trump's election
Tina Kellegher: brilliant as Sharon Curley in The Snapper - and Back to Barrytown

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

UTV, 7.30pm

Newt Scamander tries to scupper a sorcerer's plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. Fantasy adventure, starring Eddie Redmayne.

Reeling in the Years: 2016

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A general election here, the Brexit referendum in Britain and Donald Trump’s election as US president. It was also the year of the Rio Olympics and the Euro 2016 soccer championship finals in France.

Cork Folk Festival

TG4, 9.30pm

Filmed at venues such as TheCork Opera House, Kino, Cork City Gaol and St Luke’s. This episode features The Lee Valley String Band, Luka Bloom, Richard Lucey with Jim Murray, and star fiddler, Bríd McMaugh.

Back to Barrytown

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Colm Meaney journeys back to the film that is still as popular and quotable as ever, 20 years after its release — The Snapper.

Sport

Football: Division 1, Round 2 — Dublin v Kerry (throw-in 1.45pm, TG4) Hurling: Division 1A, Round 3 — Waterford v Limerick (throw-in 3.45pm, TG4);

Premier League finishes on May 23, all games kick-off at 4pm.

Radio

The Lyric Feature Lyric FM, 6pm: Seamus Heaney on Seamus Heaney: a guided tour of the great poet's body of work, via his own media appearances as found in RTÉ's archives.

The Poetry Programme RTÉ 1, 7.30pm: Olivia O’Leary meets contributors to a book of writing about climate change at Dublin's National Botanic Gardens, in the last episode of the current series.

The Rolling Wave RTÉ 1, 9pm: Poet Mary O'Malley joins Aoife NicCormaic to read some of the many poems she's written, inspired by traditional music and its players.

Back To Barrytown review: Enjoyable trip down memory lane to The Commitments

