Saturday TV Tips: Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan in epic war film, Anthropoid

Marty’s Magical Eurovision Moments

RTÉ One, 6.55pm

Eurovision commentary stalwart, Marty Whelan, takes viewers through the highs and lows of the song contest.

Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Live from Rotterdam

RTÉ One, 8pm

The 2021 contest will go ahead in Rotterdam this year, after the 2020 instalment was called off because of the pandemic. Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit andNikkie de Jager present the 65th staging of the contest in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. This year’s competition will feature an interval performance from Dutch DJ Afrojack with Glennis Grace and Wulf as they perform Music Binds Us — a specially commissioned piece for the grand final.

James Newman from Britain performs during rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Picture: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Anthropoid

RTÉ2, 9.15pm

Second World War drama about the mission to assassinate SS general Reinhard Heydrich, the architect behind the Final Solution. Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy star.

Cillian Murphy in Anthropoid

Sport

Hurling: Division 1A, Round 3 — Galway v Tipperary (throw-in 1.30pm, TG4); Football: Donegal v Monaghan (throw-in 5pm, RTÉ2);

Ladies National League Round 1: Mayo v Galway (throw-in 7.30pm, TG4).

Champions Cup Rugby Union: La Rochelle v Toulouse (Kick-off 4.45pm, Channel 4). An all-French final at Twickenham.

Army Of The Dead

Netflix

A zombie apocalypse decimates Las Vegas and the military contains the slavering undead within a ring of steel. Scott Ward, former leader of a mercenary group is approached by billionaire, Tanaka, to put together a squad capable of stealing $200 million from a casino vault before a US government-sanctioned tactical nuclear strike reduces the gambling capital to rubble.

Army Of The Dead: Dave Bautista as Scott Ward. Picture: Clay Enos/Netflix

Radio

Weekend Drive. Lyric FM, 4pm: Evelyn Grant hosts an afternoon of classical favourites — and at 6pm, Chicago-born poet Julie O’Callaghan reads Dictation on Poetry File.

Reacaireacht an Tráthnóna. R na G, 7pm: Live Irish-language hurling commentary with Pádraig O'Sé, as Cork take on Laois in League action from Portlaoise.

Dynasty: The Greatest Ladies Teams Of All Time — Part One. Newstalk, 9pm: A repeat of last week's first part of this look at the history of camogie, through the lens of Dublin and Kilkenny, two of the greatest ever ‘dynasty’ teams.