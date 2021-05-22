Saturday TV Tips: Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan in epic war film, Anthropoid

Eurovision commentary stalwart, Marty Whelan, takes viewers through the highs and lows of the song contest.
The 2021 contest will go ahead in Rotterdam this year, after the 2020 instalment was called off because of the pandemic. Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit andNikkie de Jager present the 65th staging of the contest in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. This year’s competition will feature an interval performance from Dutch DJ Afrojack with Glennis Grace and Wulf as they perform Music Binds Us — a specially commissioned piece for the grand final.
Second World War drama about the mission to assassinate SS general Reinhard Heydrich, the architect behind the Final Solution. Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy star.
Hurling: Division 1A, Round 3 — Galway v Tipperary (throw-in 1.30pm, TG4); Football: Donegal v Monaghan (throw-in 5pm, RTÉ2);
Ladies National League Round 1: Mayo v Galway (throw-in 7.30pm, TG4).
Champions Cup Rugby Union: La Rochelle v Toulouse (Kick-off 4.45pm, Channel 4). An all-French final at Twickenham.
A zombie apocalypse decimates Las Vegas and the military contains the slavering undead within a ring of steel. Scott Ward, former leader of a mercenary group is approached by billionaire, Tanaka, to put together a squad capable of stealing $200 million from a casino vault before a US government-sanctioned tactical nuclear strike reduces the gambling capital to rubble.
. Lyric FM, 4pm: Evelyn Grant hosts an afternoon of classical favourites — and at 6pm, Chicago-born poet Julie O’Callaghan reads on Poetry File.
. R na G, 7pm: Live Irish-language hurling commentary with Pádraig O'Sé, as Cork take on Laois in League action from Portlaoise.
. Newstalk, 9pm: A repeat of last week's first part of this look at the history of camogie, through the lens of Dublin and Kilkenny, two of the greatest ever ‘dynasty’ teams.