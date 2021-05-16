Unnecessary journeys and marriage equality: Reeling in the Years revisits 2015

A wet winter

Storm Desmond and Storm Frank wreaked havoc across the country but a highlight from the bleak weather was Teresa Mannion’s much-quoted weather report for RTÉ.

“Don’t make unnecessary journeys,” a saturated and windswept Mannion roared into the camera during Storm Desmond. “Don’t take risks on treacherous roads and don’t swim in the sea.”

Another news clip shows then-Tánaiste Joan Burton being rowed through the floods in a canoe before toppling out the side into the water.

2015 saw the wettest winter on record as hundreds of homes, farms and businesses nationwide were flooded. The damage is estimated at €100m.

Stephen Fry and Gay Byrne talk about God

Stephen Fry with Gay Byrne

During an episode of The Meaning of Life, host Gay Bryne spoke to comedian and atheist Stephen Fry about the existence of an afterlife. Byrne asked Fry what he would say if he met God after death:

“I think I’d say, ‘Bone cancer in children? What’s that about? How dare you? How dare you create a world in which there is such misery which is not our fault,” Fry said.

“It’s not right. It’s utterly, utterly evil. Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid God who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?”

The interview was investigated by gardaí after a viewer claimed Fry’s comments were blasphemous.

Terror attacks

People console each at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler

A series of jihadist terror attacks hit France throughout 2015. In January, 12 people were killed in an attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo after it published satirical cartoons of the prophet Mohammed.

In November, gunmen attacked the crowd at a rock concert in the Bataclan. Simultaneous attacks took place at a football stadium as well as at street cafés and restaurants. 130 people were killed.

In Tunisia, three Irish holidaymakers were among 38 people massacred on a beach.

The so-called Islamic State caliphate grew in power to control much of Iraq and Syria. Its members take part in mass killings, abductions and beheadings of the civilian population.

Angela Merkel described it as “a historic test for Europe.”

Humanitarian operations

A paramilitary police officer carries the lifeless body of Alan Kurdi. Picture: AP Photo/DHA

Irish naval vessels joined other countries in a humanitarian effort in the Meditteranean after thousands of refugees fled from the coast of north Africa on unseaworthy boats and vessels, risking drowning and death to escape poverty and persecution.

Commander Ken Minihane of the LÉ Niamh said it was a difficult operation. “It was very upsetting yesterday to see a mother and father grieving for their young child. Our personnel tried to resuscitate them but unfortunately there was nothing they could do.

Thousands of people died in the southern Mediterranean while others tried to reach Europe through Turkey and Greece. Refugees travelled through the Balkins by train, road and on foot.

The death of a young Kurdish child on one such journey made headlines after a photo of three-year-old Alan Kurdi’s lifeless body on a beach struck a chord around the world. His mother and brother also died.

Ireland says yes

Panti Bliss celebrates at Dublin Castle. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ireland went to the polls in a constitutional referendum to legalise same-sex marriage and the country voted yes to marriage equality. Ireland was the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage by public vote.

Ahead of the referendum, Leo Varadkar spoke publicly about his sexuality for the first time.

“I am a gay man. It’s not a secret but it’s not something that everyone would necessarily know but isn’t something I’ve spoken publicly about before,” he told Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ radio.

The ‘No’ side campaigned for marriage between a man and a woman only, and argued that same-sex couples should not be permitted to have children.

The ‘Yes’ side called for equal legal rights for same-sex couples.

On the day of the count, early indications showed a decisive win for the ‘Yes; side and celebrations started early around the country. Crowds gathered at Dublin Castle to await the national result. Ireland said ‘yes’ by 1.202,607 votes to 734,300.