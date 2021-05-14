Friday TV Tips: Baby Theo's parents had to take a High Court challenge to bring him home

The Shelter: Animal SOS

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Ireland international rugby player and full-time vet, Elise, makes use of her sporting skills as she rounds up a goat for treatment. A surrendered terrier takes an emotional toll on Tanya. Elise and Mandy treat a terrapin that was dumped in Dublin's Grand Canal. Cattery care staff member, Colm, looks after a lost hairless cat called Fluffy.

The Shelter: Animal SOS DSPCA vet nurse, Mandy-Byrne; vet, Elise O'Byrne-White; and canine carer, Shane-Lawlor. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Hollywood actor and producer Seth Rogen, star of Superbad, Bad Neighbours and The Lion King, will chat about why he is not afraid of burning celebrity bridges with his new book, why you should always be careful about meeting your heroes and how one of his movies nearly started a world war.

Sinead and Mark Gallagher-Hedderman made news headlines last month when they had to take their case to court to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine with their 8-day-old baby boy. Now, four weeks after quarantining at home, they share their surrogacy story and introduce Ryan Tubridy to their beautiful baby Theo.

The Student Enterprise Awards highlights hopeful teenage entrepreneurs as they share their innovative inventions with Ryan. From revolutionising how we organise our fridges to a game-changer in how we tag cattle, some of this year's 24,000 entries from across Ireland will be showcased on the Late Late Show this evening.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Commitments Ryan will be joined by a supergroup to perform the greatest songs from the soundtrack to the iconic 1991 film. Westend star Killian Donnelly and Eurovision winner, Niamh Kavanagh will sing.

Relatives of some of the 10 innocent victims killed during the Ballymurphy Massacre speak to Ryan about their 50-year quest for justice and what they believe British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson needs to do next.

Sport

Rugby - Rainbow cup: Munster v Connacht, 8.30pm and Leinster v Ulster, 10.30pm, both TG4 Premier League: Newcastle United v Manchester City, 8pm, Sky Sports

Long Shot

BBC1, 10.45pm

When he was 13, journalist Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) fell hopelessly under the spell of his 16-year-old babysitter. Decades later, the girl of his hormone-addled dreams, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), is Secretary of State for the United States, who has just been endorsed by President Chambers (Bob Odenkirk) as his successor. Luckily for Fred, Charlotte needs an idealist to add verbal firepower to her speeches and she asks him to join her on the long and winding road to the White House.

The Underground Railroad

Amazon

Barry Jenkins directs all 10 episodes of this adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Thuso Mbedu leads the cast as Cora Randall, a slave desperately trying to escape the horrors of life on a Georgia plantation. She’s heard of an underground railroad that could help. However, Cora’s journey is far from easy — a bounty hunter is on her trail.

However, Thuso Mbedu says the highly anticipated series about runaway slaves in the 19th century US is not "trauma porn".

Amazon's big-budget prestige drama arrives amid a debate over if and how black trauma should be shown on screen. Jenkins himself said he wrestled with the unflinching portrayals of violence in the series.

Other shows, including Amazon's Them, have been accused of exploiting black trauma.

South African actress Mbedu, says it is important to show the horrors of slavery: "Having experienced it, having gone through the show, I think I can say it's not that type of story. We're not indulging in the brutalisation of the black body. It's a case where — and Barry has said this time and time again — pretending that it didn't happen does a great disservice to the history of our ancestors. It did happen — and again, we're not swimming around and doing the backstroke on the pain of our ancestors"

Ferry

Netflix

Fans of the Netflix series, Undercover, will be intrigued by this prequel film.

The story starts in 2006 in Amsterdam. Ferry Bouman (with bleached-blond hair for some reason) works for drug lord Ralph Brink, a powerful criminal and Ferry's mentor. One day the gang is brutally mugged and Ralph's son is severely injured. Ferry is sent out to find the perpetrators. For newcomers, Ferry Bouman is a Belgium-based ecstasy dealer who spends a lot of time in a chalet in a campsite. There are strong Sopranos vibes from the first series and the second one is extremely watchable too.

Frank Lammers as Ferry Bouman in Ferry on Netflix

Radio

Arena, 7pm, RTÉ Radio 1

Writer Lisa McInerney speaks with Seán Rocks about her new book, 'The Rules of Revelation'.

Sound Out, 9pm, Lyric FM

Celebrating the 75th birthday of Latvian composer Peteris Vasks with a listen to his works for string orchestra, including cello concerto ‘Presence’.