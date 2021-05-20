Thursday TV Tips: A treehouse on stilts — and how about this chic chicken coop!

Open for Business

RTÉ One, 7pm

Meet the DJs teaching the art of music mixing online; drag queens hosting Zoom dating shows and the comedians learning how to go viral.

Turas Bóthair

TG4, 8pm

Last in series featuring cars across Ireland rigged with cameras allowing us to eavesdrop on what people are really talking about. People chat about whether or not they believe in The One, Cures, bullying and discuss what exactly it is to be ghosted by someone.

The Big DIY Challenge

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

This week PJ visits Emma Corbett and her family in Toorard, Co Mayo who are attempting a massive makeover in a tiny bathroom. PJ virtually drops by to party with Keith Caffrey and his wife Angie who are building a colourful Ibiza-inspired garden in Offaly.

Caitríona Bergin in Leitrim is converting a shipping container into a multi-functional outdoor room …complete with office and art studio. Joanne Condon in Tipperary sends PJ packing when he tries to help painting her colourful chicken coop. And Jonathan McGovern in Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim has made an amazing treehouse on stilts for his daughter Molly …from upcycled old pallets.

Will one these DIY-ers win the grand prize of a whopping €10,000?

The Big DIY Challenge: Joanne Condon's Chic Chicken Coop

Plean Bee

TG4, 9.30pm

Bees and pollinators have been declining in Ireland and other countries for decades — as a result of mono-culture, pollution, climate change and disease, and this decline comes at a huge cost to agriculture, to wildflowers and trees.

Plean Bee, TG4

We Are Lady Parts

Channel 4, 10pm

New comedy. By day Amina Hussain is a geeky PhD science student, but by night she’s a member of Lady Parts, an anarchic post-punk band.

New comedy We Are Lady Parts starts on Channel 4

The Sister

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Psychological thriller. Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman. Only he and Bob know what really happened. But one rainy night, years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with horrifying news.

The Sister: How far would you go to keep a secret?

The Handmaid’s Tale

RTÉ2, 10.15pm

The Crossing. Captured by Gilead, June faces a vengeful Aunt Lydia and endures a torturous interrogation. Nick and Lawrence collaborate to protect June. In Toronto, Luke struggles with how to help June and Hannah.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Seán Rocks will speak with the winner of the prestigious International Dublin Literary Award, picked from nominations from public libraries all over the world.

The Alternative, 2FM ,10pm: Dan Hegarty presents highlights of much-fancied UK post-punk outfit Dry Cleaning's recent set at the BBC 6Music Festival.