Tuesday TV Tips: Will Lesley Roy chart a course for Eurovision success with Maps?

Eurovision 2021

Semi-Final 1 RTÉ2, 8pm

Commentary from Marty Whelan as Lesley Roy battles it out in the first Eurovision Semi-Final hoping for a place in Saturday’s Eurovision Final in Rotterdam.

Fargo

TG4, 10.30pm

Malvo flips the script on the blackmail operation, Molly sets a trap, and Gus debates whether he should come clean. Lester’s return to work has complicated repercussions. Stars Martin Freeman as Lester Nygaard, Billy Bob Thornton as Malvo, and Allison Tolman who is superb as Detective Molly Solverson.

Fargo

Sport

Premier League: Manchester United v Fulham (kick-off 6pm, Sky Sports); Southampton v Leeds (kick-off 6pm, Sky Sports); Brighton v Manchester City (kick-off 7pm, BT Sport), and Chelsea v Leicester (kick-off 8.15pm, Sky Sports).

Ferry

Netflix

Fans of the Netflix series, Undercover, will be intrigued by this prequel film.

The story starts in 2006 in Amsterdam. Ferry Bouman (with bleached-blond hair for some reason) works for drug lord Ralph Brink, a powerful criminal and Ferry's mentor. One day the gang is brutally mugged and Ralph's son is severely injured. Ferry is sent out to find the perpetrators. For newcomers, Ferry Bouman is a Belgium-based ecstasy dealer who spends a lot of time in a chalet in a campsite. There are strong Sopranos vibes from the first series and the second one is extremely watchable too.

Frank Lammers as Ferry Bouman in Ferry

Radio

The Alternative, 10pm, 2FM: More sessions from the RTÉ archives - a 2000 Fanning Session from rockers Wilt, and a 2013 Hegarty Session from singer-songwriter Cat Dowling.