Monday TV Tips: The great Shanagarry pottery throw-down 

How to Cook Well with Rory O’Connell

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Great food — and the craft section features Shanagarry potters, Stephen Pearce designs. All of the pottery is made from organic local clay, which contains no lead, cadmium or other non-organic ingredients. The production processes used employ traditional techniques that have existed for over 250 years in the Shanagarry area. Each pot is individually crafted and goes through 18 skilled hand processes.

Catching Paedophiles: Crime and Punishment

Channel 4, 9pm

An exploration of the challenges of investigating and prosecuting child sexual abuse, and how to manage predators when they’ve been caught. Detective Claire Lyons works for the Hampshire Police Internet Child Abuse Team. What happens next when she finds a man uploading indecent images of minors online?

Blackkklansman

TG4, 9.30pm

Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer from Colorado Springs successfully infiltrates the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of a Jewish surrogate who eventually becomes its leader. Based on actual events. Directed by Spike Lee.

BlacKkKlansman. : Ken Garito as Sergeant Trapp and John David Washington as Detective Ron Stallworth. Picture: PA Photo/Focus Features LLC/David Lee

Dr Cassidy’s Casebook

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Former State Pathologist, Dr Marie Cassidy, reflects on the issues and cases which shaped her career here.

Former State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy reflects on the issues and cases which shaped her career in Ireland. Picture: Jack Hickey

Dragon Rider

Sky Cinema and Amazon Prime Video

Sleek computer-animated adventure featuring the voices of Thomas Brodie Sangster, Felicity Jones, Freddie Highmore, Patrick Stewart, David Brooks, Glenn Wrage, Peter Marinker, Meera Syal, and Sanjeev Bhaskar. Bottleneck presides over the last remaining herd of dragons in a valley, which is also home to furry creatures called brownies. When deforestation threatens the verdant sanctuary, outcast silver dragon Firedrake and brownie best friend Sorrel plot a daring course of action.

Dragon Rider. Sorrel (voiced by Felicity Jones), Ben (Freddie Highmore) and Firedrake (Thomas Brodie-Sangster). Picture: Constantin Film Produktion GmbH/Cyborn BV/Rise Picture/Sky UK Ltd

Radio

New Irish Writers, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: Poets and editors from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, India and South Africa give us an in-depth look at diversity in Irish writing and publishing - and the power of language, and expression.

Across the Line: Introducing, BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm: Dublin trio Just Wondering perform in newly-recorded session, plus a feature on the anxiety of returning to 'normal' after a year of lockdown, for artists and gig-goers alike.

Swerve, RTÉ Pulse, 11pm: Irish DJ/producer Kamorah spins house and minimal techno, including a guest mix and interview from UK producer Parsec.