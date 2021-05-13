Thursday TV Tips: It all goes wrong when two local teens break into a family's home

— plus a good Tradfest session could be just what we need, and check out an ambitious living room makeover on The Big DIY Challenge
DRAMA: Intruder, Virgin Media 1

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Open for Business

RTÉ One, 7pm

The changing face of charities, future-proofing your business, and the launch of the Huku Original Balance Board.

The Big DIY Challenge

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The Big DIY Challenge —  Doug Murray's firepit

Competing for the €10k prize are Shauna O’Connor in Dingle with an ambitious living room makeover; Doug Murray in Wexford is completing a colourful firepit; and Eoin Phelan and Michael McKinley converting an old camper van in Waterford.

The Big DIY Challenge Shauna O'Connor - living room makeover

Intruder

Virgin One, 9pm

New series — affluent, high-flying liberals, Rebecca and Sam Hickey, live an idyllic life in their luxurious coastal house — until one night when two teens break in. 

Sam ends up killing one of the intruders. 

The police investigation initially sides with the couple, who claim the teen died because they were protecting themselves against violent trespassers. But Family Liaison Officer, Karen Bailey, ( Cold Call’s Sally Lindsay) thinks there’s more to the story than meets the eye…

Intruder

Fiorscéal

TG4, 10.30pm

Creating a dress for €10 in Europe, in less than a fortnight, is becoming the norm. The workers are suffering the most, working between 12 and 15 hours a day for salaries less than half the legal minimum wage, in awful working conditions.

Tradfest — the Dublin Castle Sessions

RTÉ2, 11.30pm

Tolü Makay at Dublin Castle for TRADFEST - The Dublin Castle Sessions. Picture: Mark Stedman

New six-part music series featuring Moxie & Luka Bloom, Laoise Kelly, Tolü McKay & Enda Gallery and Karen Casey with Kate Ellis Presented by Hothouse Flowers founder Fiachna Ó Braonáin.

Singer and songwriter Eleanor McEvoy at Dublin Castle for a new six-part music TV series from TradFest & Born Optimistic, TRADFEST - The Dublin Castle Sessions. Picture Mark Stedman

Radio

An Seisiún, 7pm, R na G 

Songwriters Inni-K, Pearse McLoughlin and Rosa Nutty work together to compose and record three new songs in Irish overnight.

The Stephen McCauley Show, 7.30pm, BBC Radio Ulster 

Manchester post-punk veterans, A Certain Ratio, perform and talk about their forthcoming EP.

The Alternative, 10pm, 2FM 

Belfast electronic duo Bicep's set from the BBC 6Music Festival earlier this year revisited.

