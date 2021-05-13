Thursday TV Tips: It all goes wrong when two local teens break into a family's home

The changing face of charities, future-proofing your business, and the launch of the Huku Original Balance Board.
RTÉ One, 8.30pm
Competing for the €10k prize are Shauna O’Connor in Dingle with an ambitious living room makeover; Doug Murray in Wexford is completing a colourful firepit; and Eoin Phelan and Michael McKinley converting an old camper van in Waterford.
New series — affluent, high-flying liberals, Rebecca and Sam Hickey, live an idyllic life in their luxurious coastal house — until one night when two teens break in.
Sam ends up killing one of the intruders.
The police investigation initially sides with the couple, who claim the teen died because they were protecting themselves against violent trespassers. But Family Liaison Officer, Karen Bailey, (’s Sally Lindsay) thinks there’s more to the story than meets the eye…
Creating a dress for €10 in Europe, in less than a fortnight, is becoming the norm. The workers are suffering the most, working between 12 and 15 hours a day for salaries less than half the legal minimum wage, in awful working conditions.
RTÉ2, 11.30pm
New six-part music series featuring Moxie & Luka Bloom, Laoise Kelly, Tolü McKay & Enda Gallery and Karen Casey with Kate Ellis Presented by Hothouse Flowers founder Fiachna Ó Braonáin.
, 7pm, R na G
Songwriters Inni-K, Pearse McLoughlin and Rosa Nutty work together to compose and record three new songs in Irish overnight.
, 7.30pm, BBC Radio Ulster
Manchester post-punk veterans, A Certain Ratio, perform and talk about their forthcoming EP.
, 10pm, 2FM
Belfast electronic duo Bicep's set from the BBC 6Music Festival earlier this year revisited.