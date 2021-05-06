Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey arrive in Ireland to film Enchanted sequel

Filming is expected to get underway in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 17:21
Denise O’Donoghue

The stars of Disney film Enchanted have landed in Ireland ahead of the filming of its sequel, Disenchanted.

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are reprising their roles as Giselle and Robert for the sequel and filming is expected to get underway in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, where a huge set is being built.

“I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about,” Adams revealed in a video posted to Instagram.

Earlier today Dempsey shared a photo of a country road and rolling green hills with a one-word caption: “Ireland!” He later posted a selfie of himself wearing a flat cap with a flock of sheep grazing behind him.

Footage from locals in Enniskerry shows what appears to be a town hall being constructed, and shops and businesses in the town are expected to get a Disney makeover for the production.

 

In January, Disney Studios advertised for trained dancers for “an upcoming musical feature film” being shot between May and August in Ireland, widely believed to be Disenchanted.

A video shared on TikTok by Edith Gervin shows the set being built in Enniskerry and Gervin says she believes the town hall steps will be the scene for a dance number featuring up to 200 dancers.

Disenchanted is set ten years after Enchanted, with Giselle, Robert and Morgan living in the suburbs. However, Giselle begins to question her happily ever after and wishes her life was more like a perfect fairytale. Her wish turns her real life and her animated home of Andalasia upside down.

What to expect when The Handmaid’s Tale returns tonight

