Tuesday TV Tips: Book banned as indecent and obscene — and author fired from job as primary school teacher

Cosc - John McGahern

RTÉ One, 7pm

John McGahern’s second novel, The Dark, was labelled indecent and obscene by the Censorship of Publications Board in 1965 and banned here for five years. McGahern lost his job as a national school teacher as a result of the ban and was forced to move to England where he worked in a variety of jobs (including on building sites) before returning to Ireland to live and work on a small farm near Fenagh in County Leitrim.

The BRIT Awards 2021

UTV, 8pm

Coldplay will open the Brit Awards with a performance from a platform on the River Thames.

Performances from Rag'n'Bone Man, P!nk, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Headie One also.

The award-winning Coldplay , fronted by Chris Martin, will play new single Higher Power from a pontoon close to London's O2 Arena, where the ceremony is taking place.

Karim from London wears a limited edition interactive LED face mask ahead of The BRIT Awards. The mask has been created by headline sponsor, Mastercard using new, first of its kind technology, that allows integrated LED panels to illuminate and react in response to speech, music and environmental sounds. The masks, which can be connected to the wearers smart phone via Bluetooth technology feature 8x8 micro-LED lights with 64 pixels that react to sound. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Sport

Premier League: Manchester United v Leicester, 6pm, BT Sport; Southampton v Crystal Palace, 8.15pm, Sky Sports.

Money, Explained

Netflix

Money, Explained puts it all out into the open: The ways your credit card might be screwing you; how student loans became a crisis; why most of us won’t be able to save enough for retirement; and how we get tricked into bad gambles and even worse scams. Narrated by Tiffany Haddish, Bobby Cannavale, Edie Falco, Jane Lynch and Marcia Gay Harden.

Radio:

Arena, 7pm, RTÉ 1: Singer and songwriter Elaine Mai shows us where to start with Bjork, and actor Anthony Boyle discusses 'Danny Boy', a new, one-off BBC drama.

The Alternative, 10pm, 2FM: Tuesday night is archive sessions night - live-in-studio tracks from Juniper - the band that pre-dated Bell X1 and singer Damien Rice's solo career - for the Dave Fanning Show in 1996, and Galway songwriter Maija Sofia's Dan Hegarty session from last year is revisited.