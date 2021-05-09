Sunday TV Tips: My goodness, do Irish people swear more than other nationalities?

Ramadan Sisters

RTÉ One, 5.25pm

Ramadan is coming to an end and the great celebration of Eid is happening this week — meet two sets of teenage sisters from Dublin along with their families, as they observe Ramadan whilst continuing to live their busy lives.

Ramadan Sisters

Reeling in the Years: 2014

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The year that Garth Brooks tried and failed to play five concerts at Croke Park; billionaire businessman Donald Trump bought the Doonbeg golf resort in County Clare, and boxer, Katie Taylor, won a fifth world lightweight title in a row.

Holy F***

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Ardal O’Hanlon examines Irish people’s colourful vocabulary. With Tommy Tiernan, Bob Geldof, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, and GAA referee Pat McEnaney.

They ask if swearing is a sign of intelligence. Do Irish people swear more than other nationalities? What is happening in our brains when we swear? And how does our history, our religion and our culture continue to shape the words we use?

Cork Folk Festival

TG4, 9.30pm

This episode features singer Karen Casey; Chieftains fiddle player, Tara Breen; De Dannan accordion player, Derek Hickey; and puppeteer, Des Dillon with his latest creation 'Sharon Shannon'.

Cork Folk Festival: Des Dillon with 'Sharon Shannon', St Luke's, Cork. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Sport

Hurling, Division 1B, round 1: Wexford v Laois, 1.15pm; Division 1A, round 1: Cork v Waterford, 3.30pm, both TG4. Division 1B: Antrim v Clare, 2pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm Premier League: Aston Villa v Manchester United, 2.05pm Sky Sports; Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion, 7pm, BT Sport

Radio

Sport an Lae, R na G, 2pm. Hurling — Cork v Waterford.

Iron Fist in Velvet Glove: The Story of Microdisney, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm. Paul McDermott documentary from 2018, celebrating the discography of Cork-originating post-punks, Microdisney.

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7.30pm. Leontia Flynn, creative writing teacher at the Seamus Heaney Centre in Belfast, and Matthew Geden, writer-in-residence with Cork County Library, are tonight's guests.