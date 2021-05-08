Radio Highlights: Whipping Boy and Microdisney documentaries; Dublin International Literary Festival

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain

11am, R na G

Gráinne Ní Ghilín, Director of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast, discusses the organisation’s upcoming 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Spórt na Sathairn

2pm, R na G

The inter-county GAA season kicks off with the start of the Allianz Hurling League, including Westmeath vs. Galway from Mullingar.

SUNDAY

Sport an Lae

2pm, R na G

The sporting action continues, with live coverage of Cork vs. Waterford in the Allianz Hurling League, among other fixtures.

Iron Fist in Velvet Glove: The Story of Microdisney

5pm, UCC 98.3FM

A Paul McDermott documentary from 2018, celebrating the discography of Cork-originating post-punks Microdisney - whose reunion/final gigs happened in early 2019.

The Poetry Programme

7.30pm, RTÉ 1

Leontia Flynn, creative writing teacher at the Seamus Heaney Centre in Belfast, and Matthew Geden, writer-in-residence with Cork County Library, are tonight's guests.

The Rolling Wave

9pm, RTÉ 1

Brian Finnegan joins Aoife Nic Cormaic to talk about his new album, ‘Hunger of the Skin’.

When We Were Young: The Heartworm Story

10pm, 2FM

An hour-long profile of Irish indie band Whipping Boy's legendary second LP, 'Heartworm' - including interviews with guitarist Paul Page, radio legend Dave Fanning, and others.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

3pm, R na G

Áine Hensey oversees music for the afternoon - album of the Week is 'It’s Handed Down', by Maura O’Connor.

Groover's Corner

9pm, 2XM

Caleb Kunle performs his new single 'Going Home', newly recorded live in session in RTÉ's Studio 8, and Cork rapper Kestine chats about his new 'Reflection' EP.

Across the Line: Introducing

9.30pm, BBC Radio Ulster

Northern Irish indie-popper Susie Blue in live session and conversation, and a feature on gender balance at post-pandemic music festivals.

TUESDAY

Arena

7pm, RTÉ 1

Singer and songwriter Elaine Mai shows us where to start with Bjork, and actor Anthony Boyle discusses 'Danny Boy', a new, one-off BBC drama.

The Alternative

10pm, 2FM

Tuesday night is archive sessions night - live-in-studio tracks from Juniper - the band that pre-dated Bell X1 and singer Damien Rice's solo career for the Dave Fanning Show in 1996, and Galway songwriter Maija Sofia's Dan Hegarty session from last year is revisited.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

7pm, RTÉ 1

'Call Me By Your Name' author André Aciman, Booker Prize winner Jhumpa Lahiri, and writer Hanif Abdurraqib join the Arena crew to discuss Dublin International Literary Festival.

THURSDAY

An Seisiún

7pm, R na G

Songwriters Inni-K, Pearse McLoughlin and Rosa Nutty work together to compose and record three new songs in Irish overnight.

The Stephen McCauley Show

7.30pm, BBC Radio Ulster

Manchester post-punk veterans A Certain Ratio perform in socially-distanced session, and talk about their forthcoming EP.

The Alternative

10pm, 2FM

Belfast electronic duo Bicep's set from the BBC 6Music Festival earlier this year revisited - a rare Covid-era live excursion following the success of second album 'Isles'

FRIDAY

Arena

7pm, RTÉ 1

Writer Lisa McInerney speaks with Seán Rocks about her new book, 'Rules of Revelation'.

Sound Out

9pm, Lyric FM

Celebrating the 75th birthday of Latvian composer Peteris Vasks with a listen to his works for string orchestra, including cello concerto ‘Presence’.