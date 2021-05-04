Cork-based author secures six-figure publishing deal for her debut novel 

A Cork-based writer looks set for international success after her debut novel was snapped up for publication on both sides of the Atlantic. Disha Bose's book, Dirty Laundry, was acquired by Viking – part of the Penguin Books group – for an undisclosed six-figure sum for publication in the UK and Ireland, while Ballantine will publish the novel in the US.

Born in India, but living in Ireland for the past six years, Bose is delighted that her debut work has been so eagerly received by the industry.