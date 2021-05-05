Wednesday TV Tips: Cork's Fiona Shaw in drama based on Kerry Babies case

Cook In With Mark Moriarty

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Pasta this week — Mark makes chicken and mushroom lasagne; spaghetti with shellfish, garlic and chilli; mac & cheese; and spring green fusilli.

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship

BBC Two, 9pm

Since 2008, Britney Spears has been living under a controversial conservatorship order, meaning she has had no control over decisions regarding her finance and career. Journalist Mobeen Azhar travels to her hometown to find out more about the matter, meeting with passionate fans who are determined to help the pop star have the order lifted.

Out of Innocence

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Drama based on the Kerry Babies case of 1984 and starring Cork's Fiona Shaw and Fionnuala Flaherty. After being interrogated by the police, a young mother confesses to a crime she did not commit and is charged with murder. Even though the science and evidence do not appear to stack up, she is pursued and ultimately committed to trial. Directed by Danny Hiller. In 2016 when the film was made, Fiona said: “I think Danny was very brave to make that film. It’s high time it was made. It needed to be made. To many people watching it, it will feel like the middle ages but it really isn’t that long ago.”

Sport

UEFA Champions League, Chelsea v Real Madrid, 8pm, Virgin Media Two

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

Netflix

In December 1975, David Berkowitz began a killing spree, murdering six people and wounding 10 others; he was caught in 1977 and sentenced to life imprisonment. Here, film-maker Joshua Zeman and author Maury Terry investigate Berkowitz’s claims that he was part of a Satanic cult.