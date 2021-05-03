Cork International Choral Festival review: A delightful weekend of online singing 

We may have missed the live concerts, but this year's event still provided a rich mix of overseas and homegrown choirs 
Members of Chamber Choir Ireland performing in Cork’s St Fin Barre’s Cathedral  as part of the Cork International Choral Festival. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 14:00
Cathy Desmond

Among the myriad of images that lit up my computer screen this weekend, one stood out: a group of Chinese teenagers, sitting in a circle singing their hearts out, the girls wearing bright-coloured dresses, the boys in dark suits. I had no idea what the song was about, but their animated faces radiated pleasure and their infectious exuberance brought me to an assembly hall thousands of miles away. 

Guangdong Experimental High School Choir were awarded first place in the International Mixed Voices A Cappella Competition at this year’s online Cork Choral Festival, one of two dozen or so overseas choirs who submitted entries in the festival competitions.

The power of choral singing to strengthen communities was exemplified in the inaugural workplace choir competition. Nineteen choirs including one from this parish proved remarkably versatile at adapting to new ways of staying connected.

Events at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral acted as a spectacular placeholder until live festival activity can resume. Sixteen members of Chamber Choir Ireland fanned out across the pew-less Gothic nave to present a programme of 20th century British choral repertoire with three fine premieres including the winning entries in the 2020 and ‘21 Seán Ó Ríada competition by Peter Leavy and Norah Walsh, all delivered in impeccable style under Andrew Synnott.

Early music specialists, Resurgam, mined the Italian influence in 17th century German repertoire building to a mighty motet by JS Bach. Director Mark Duley mixed and matched nimble forces of five singers, chamber organ and harp to produce a satisfying variety of timbre and pace. Siobhán Armstrong’s plucked harp strings blended with the ethereal soprano voices of Aisling Kenny and Charlotte Trepess in Monteverdi’s setting of the Song of Solomon would make a cynic believe in angels.

Expert camera work allowed us all into the organ loft to watch the stops being pulled out in Robbie Carroll’s recital of Holst’s Planet Suite. In the words of Billy Ramsell in his poem, ‘A Singing City’, Cork Choral Festival 2021 bravely continued a proud tradition of “augmenting and replenishing the city’s endless store of song”.

Cork International Choral Festival results 

Ibec Workplace Choir of the Year Competition

  Fidelity Sings (Fidelity Investments) won the Ibec Workplace Choir of the Year Competition.

  Fidelity Sings  (Fidelity Investments) won the Ibec Workplace Choir of the Year Competition.jpg

1st Place: Fidelity Sings – [Workplace - Fidelity Investments]

Conductor: Peter Mannion 

2nd Place: Banknotes – [Workplace - Central Bank of Ireland, Dublin] 

Conductor: Tracy Nagle 

3rd Place: Coombe Workplace Choir - [Workplace - Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, Dublin] 

Conductor: Lisa Price  

International Awards

International A Cappella Virtual Choir Competition

1st Place: Moran Singers Ensemble, Israel 

Conductor: Naomi Faran 

2nd Place: Gita Suara Choir ISBI Bandung, Indonesia 

Conductor: Yerimia Namora Pakpahan 

3rd Place: Cake O'Phonie, Switzerland 

Conductor:  Antoine Krattinger    

International Upper & Lower Voices A Cappella Video Competition

1st Place: Guangdong Experimental Middle School Male Voice Choir, China 

Conductor: Honghao Zheng  

2nd Place: Coro Polifonico di Ruda, Italy 

Conductor: Fabiana Noro 

3rd Place: Ensemble «Voix Claires» , Germany 

Conductor: Sebastian Göring

International Children's voices A Cappella Video Competition

1st Place: Ponomarev Vesna Children's Choir, Russia 

Conductor: Nadezhda Averina

2nd Place: Moran Choir, Israel 

Conductor: Naomi Faran  

3rd Place: Guangdong Experimental Middle School Children's Choir, China 

Conductor: Mingjing Xie  and Yeqin Pan

International Mixed Voices A Cappella Video Competition 

1st Place: Guangdong Experimental High School Mixed Choir, China 

Conductor: Howard Zheng & Mingjing Xie              

2nd Place: Boğaziçi Jazz Choir, Turkey 

Conductor: Masis Aram Gözbek   

3rd Place: Maulbronn Chamber Choir, Germany 

Conductor: Benjamin Hartmann   

National Awards  

National A Cappella Virtual Choir Competition 

  Guys & Dolls.

  Guys & Dolls.

1st Place: Euphonics, Dublin 

Conductor: Ciarán Kelly                  

2nd Place: Guys & Dolls Quartet, Cork 

Conductor: N/A  

3rd Place: Dulciana Vocal Ensemble, Dublin 

Conductor: Judith Lyons

Seán Ó Riada Composition Competition   

The Seán Ó Riada Trophy Awarded to Composer, Norah Constance Walsh, for her work 'On a quiet day in the future'

Cork International Choral Festival review: A delightful weekend of online singing 

