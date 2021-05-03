Cork International Choral Festival review: A delightful weekend of online singing 

Among the myriad of images that lit up my computer screen this weekend, one stood out: a group of Chinese teenagers, sitting in a circle singing their hearts out, the girls wearing bright-coloured dresses, the boys in dark suits. I had no idea what the song was about, but their animated faces radiated pleasure and their infectious exuberance brought me to an assembly hall thousands of miles away.

Guangdong Experimental High School Choir were awarded first place in the International Mixed Voices A Cappella Competition at this year’s online Cork Choral Festival, one of two dozen or so overseas choirs who submitted entries in the festival competitions.