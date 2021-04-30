Friday TV Tips: Calum from Cork on the need for access to 'full, flowing sign language'

Fomhuireán na bhFininí

TG4, 8pm

The extraordinary story of John Philip Holland (1841-1914) the inventor of the submarine. He was born in Liscannor in west Clare and taught at the North Monastery in Cork.

Fomhuireán na bhFininí: John Philip Holland — in the metal workshop. TG4

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Noel Gallagher will be chatting about his upcoming greatest hits album, as well as giving an exclusive performance with High Flying Birds of Dead in the Water.

Andrew Geary from Ballyhooly near Fermoy has a son who is deaf — he has recently given a very honest account of the obstacles faced by his deaf son, Calum, in Irish society, and spoke about the important role the Oscar-winning film, Sound of Metal, is playing in raising awareness. Andrew and Calum, 12, will meet Ryan to discuss Calum's dreams for his future.

Calum Geary (left) and his identical twin Donnacha, pictured when they were younger

After 14 months cocooning at home, six fully vaccinated pensioners embrace their newfound freedoms by heading to the studio. And four amateur DIY enthusiasts will showcase their special creations for entertaining outdoors this summer.

Plus, Bell X1 will be giving a special rendition of their classic single, The Great Defector.

Sport

Republic of Ireland, First Division - Bray Wanderers v Cork City, 7.30pm, LOI TV

Nomadland

Disney+

Seven BAFTA nominations and six Oscar nominations for this film starring Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves her hometown of Empire, Nevada, after her husband dies and the sole industry closes down, to be 'houseless' and travel around the US.

Frances McDormand in Nomadland. Picture: Searchlight Pictures

Intergalactic

Sky One, 8pm

First episode in a new eight-part series. Law-abiding space cop Ash Harper is wrongly convicted of a crime and sentenced to exile on a prison planet and loaded onto a prison spaceship. But on the way there, Ash’s fellow convicts stage a mutiny and seize control of their prison transfer ship. Starring Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark); Thomas Turgoose (This is England); Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Sex Education); Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, Misfits); Parminder Nagra (Bend It Like Beckham, ER) and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty).

Intergalactic, Sky One

The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV+

In 1986, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix starred in a film adaptation of Paul Theroux’s novel The Mosquito Coast. Now Theroux’s nephew Justin plays Allie Fox, a radical idealist and brilliant inventor. Disgusted with the corruption of the civilised world, he moves his family to rural Latin America, to raise his children in a more humble manner. Melissa George (who many of us first knew as Angel on Home and Away) plays Allie’s wife Margot.

The Mosquito Coast

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Amazon Prime

An adaptation of the late Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel Without Remorse. Michael B Jordan plays John Clark, leader of an elite team of US Navy SEALS, who rescue a CIA operative held hostage in Syria. However, in retaliation, Clark’s pregnant wife Pam is murdered by Russian assassins. Clark goes for revenge. Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Guy Pearce also appear.