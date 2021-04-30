First Dates finale: The stand-up comedian who got stood up and the model whose date moved

Camélia

French Canadian comedian Camélia is quite used to stand up, but being stood up? Well, that’s entirely new. She arrived for her blind date and spent some time chatting to Ethan at the bar while waiting to be joined by her mystery date.

The pair chatted about Camélia’s background and some odd things they’ve noticed about Irish accents, like. We don’t know what they’re trying to say, like. We just like saying like, like.

Eventually, Mateo returns to her side. “Is he not coming, because this is bullshit,” she says. Ethan reminds her of their great chats and Mateo remarks that he’s finally found a Canadian girl to introduce to his parents.

At least Camélia has a new funny story to tell. She says she’ll come back to the restaurant in the future - but only if her date promises to show up.

Jodi & Ronan

Ronan and Jodi on First Dates Ireland

Bikini model Jodi isn’t Ronan’s usual type. He says he is normally drawn to brunettes but he seems quite enamoured with his blonde date. Jodi says she really liked Ronan’s personality which was just as well since she wasn’t wearing her glasses and the two-metre distance between them at dinner meant he was just a charming blur.

Luckily, she was old on the whole package and said yes to another date with Ronan. She says she didn’t think she’d click with someone so fast on a blind date but was pleasantly surprised to be proven wrong. She found how different he was to her usual dates refreshing.

However, date number two encountered a hitch when Ronan moved to Tenerife a few weeks later so Jodi is still single - but, like Camélia, she is planning her return to the restaurant.

Aidan & Judy

Aidan and Judy on First Dates Ireland

Blonde boy Aidan from Cork rocks up to the First Dates Ireland restaurant with one thing in mind: love. He’s paired with the very positive Judy from Dublin, who says she loved his bleached locks.

Judy says she likes how open and “cool, in a nerdy way” he is, while Aidan says he felt at ease throughout their whole date.

Does Aidan feel an attraction to Judy? “Very much, definitely, 100%, without a doubt.” We think that’s a yes. However, Judy seems unsure, stating she’s normally attracted to older, more masculine guys. But despite her worries that he looks a little bit young to her, she agrees to a second date.

Paul & Gerr

Paul and Gerr on First Dates Ireland

Belfast man Paul thinks Gerr from Kerry is really interesting and nice. Once they got over the feeling that they were looking into the mirror, the two bald and bearded guys clicked in conversation over their courses.

Paul immediately says he’d like to meet Gerr again when asked, while Gerr left a loooooong pause. He says he isn’t sure if he has romantic feelings for Paul but would like to meet as friends.

"I think we’re very similar, maybe a bit too similar,” he says to the man who could have been his long-lost twin.

Rosa & Jamie

Jamie and Rosa on First Dates Ireland

Deacon’s daughter Rosa from Louth and ‘nana’s boy’ Jamie from Ballymun get on like a house on fire. In Rosa’s own words, in one conversation they changed the world and she reckons they could run the country. But what about running away together?

“He is the male version of me.” The pair agreed they’re too alike to start a relationship but think it could be the start of a happy friendship.