Thursday TV Tips: A bikini model, a lad from Cork, and a police officer walk into a restaurant...

Open For Business

RTÉ One, 7pm

New series highlighting and headlining the big themes affecting both businesses and consumers over the last 12 months.

This evening, vaccines are examined — it's a look at the Irish manufacturers playing their part in the fight against Covid-19.

From the dry ice that keeps vaccines chilled to the machinery that processes its raw materials, we’ll follow the complicated supply chain that could make or break Ireland’s plan to vaccinate the entire country. ABEC in Fermoy, Co. Cork is featured.

Experts on the show will also discuss why, despite boasting one of the largest pharmaceutical industries in the world, Ireland can’t produce a Covid-19 vaccine overnight and why it often makes more sense to produce medicines abroad.

And there's a look at people who have changed direction. Marcus O’Laoire was a DJ, MC and pub owner; so he was left without work when the lockdown hit. He bought and recommissioned an ambulance as a food truck — The Sambo Ambo, lifesaving sandwiches.

The Sambo Ambo aka 'The best s-ambulance in Ireland'. Picture: facebook.com/thesamboambo

Turas Bóthair

TG4, 8pm

Cars across Ireland are rigged with cameras allowing us to eavesdrop on what people are really talking about. In this one, we hear about child obesity, gyms and bodybuilding, tattoos, toxic masculinity and a heartfelt story from Caoimhín in Mayo.

Turas Bóthair: Caoimhín agus Niall

Saved By a Stranger

BBC Two, 9pm

New series exploring the stories of people caught up in world-changing events, including the Holocaust, the 7/7 terrorist attacks, and the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Karl, a passenger on the first carriage of the Piccadilly Line London Underground train — one of the four targets of the 7/7 bombings — was comforted by a mystery woman and wants to track her down.

Karl from Brighton is trying to find the woman who held his hand in the aftermath of the 7/7 bombings.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

A comedian, a bikini model, and a confident entrepreneur among those looking for love this week. Aidan (26) from Cork meets super positive Judy (25) from Dublin.

Police officer Paul (37) from Belfast meets Kerryman Gerr (43). Deacon’s daughter Rosa (21) from Louth dines with charming ‘nana’s boy’ Jamie (21) from Ballymun.

Bikini model Jodie (32) from Dublin is paired with confident entrepreneur Ronan (38) from Dublin. And French Canadian comedian Camélia (34) now living in Dublin has the stage all to herself. But is the joke on her elusive date?

First Dates Ireland: Aidan from Cork and Judy from Dublin

Sport

UEFA Europa league: Villarreal v Arsenal, 8pm; Manchester United v Roma, 8pm, bth BT Sport, Virgin TV Go

Things Heard & Seen

Netflix

Horror-thriller from husband and wife writer-director team, Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. Based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. Amanda Seyfried and James Norton star as Manhattan marrieds who swap city life for a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley. However, a darkness seems to be following them.

Things Heard & Seen: James Norton, as George Clare, Amanda Seyfried as Catherine Clare. Picture: Anna Kooris/Netflix