Wednesday TV Tips: Lies, spies, and betrayal led to the defining political scandal of modern Ireland

Cook-In With Mark Moriarty

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

This episode is all about upping your brunch-game. Mark makes Shakshuka with Chorizo. Then it's an American diner classic, Pancakes with Crispy Bacon and Maple Syrup. Then, Mark will break down his technique of how to make the perfect omelette. To finish, learn how to make a Sausage and Egg Muffin.

Cook-In With Mark Moriarty: Shakshuka with Chorizo

The Great British Sewing Bee

BBC One, 9pm

The contestants this week face a challenge never seen before on the show — they have to make a Peaky Blinders-style baker boy cap. Next up there's a transformation challenge in which second-hand men's jackets and blazers must become a stylish garment for a woman. Finally the made-to-measure challenge, sees them create a utility jacket, with a relaxed fit and at least three pockets. Presented by Joe Lycett

GunPlot

RTÉ One 9.35pm

New eight-part TV documentary examining the events of the 1970 Arms Trial from the perspectives of historians, writers, and family members of those involved.

The documentary covers the eruption of chaos in Northern Ireland in August 1969, right through to the acquittals of the alleged gun runners in October 1970.

Also as a podcast: on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Sinner

TG4, 10.30pm

Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigates a mysterious crime that seemingly defies explanation. Executive produced by Jessica Biel, this thriller series has earned an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.

Bill Pullman as Detective Lt. Harry Ambrose, Matt Bomer as Jamie Burns. Picture: Peter Kramer/USA Network)

What’s Another Year: The Life and Times of Shay Healy

RTÉ One, 10.40pm

Paying tribute to Shays’ life and times are Booker Prize winner Anne Enright, Riverdance creators John McColgan and Bill Whelan, Irish songwriter Paul Brady, balladeer Paddy Reilly and, of course, multiple Eurovision winner Johnny Logan.

Shay Healy presents 'Ballad Sheet' (1986)

Sport

UEFA Champions League - PSG v Manchester City, 8pm, BT Sport, Virgin TV 2