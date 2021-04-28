Wednesday TV Tips: Lies, spies, and betrayal led to the defining political scandal of modern Ireland

RTÉ One, 8.30pm
This episode is all about upping your brunch-game. Mark makes Shakshuka with Chorizo. Then it's an American diner classic, Pancakes with Crispy Bacon and Maple Syrup. Then, Mark will break down his technique of how to make the perfect omelette. To finish, learn how to make a Sausage and Egg Muffin.
The contestants this week face a challenge never seen before on the show — they have to make a-style baker boy cap. Next up there's a transformation challenge in which second-hand men's jackets and blazers must become a stylish garment for a woman. Finally the made-to-measure challenge, sees them create a utility jacket, with a relaxed fit and at least three pockets. Presented by Joe Lycett
New eight-part TV documentary examining the events of the 1970 Arms Trial from the perspectives of historians, writers, and family members of those involved.
The documentary covers the eruption of chaos in Northern Ireland in August 1969, right through to the acquittals of the alleged gun runners in October 1970.
Also as a podcast: on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigates a mysterious crime that seemingly defies explanation. Executive produced by Jessica Biel, this thriller series has earned an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.
Paying tribute to Shays’ life and times are Booker Prize winner Anne Enright, Riverdance creators John McColgan and Bill Whelan, Irish songwriter Paul Brady, balladeer Paddy Reilly and, of course, multiple Eurovision winner Johnny Logan.
UEFA Champions League - PSG v Manchester City, 8pm, BT Sport, Virgin TV 2