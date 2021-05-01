Radio Highlights: Shay Healy remembered, new Irish writers, the O'Riada Gold Medal

Writer and composer Gráinne Holland is interviewed about her new book and CD,.
Vanessa Monaghan chats with Andy Wilson-Taylor, lead singer of UK band Midgar, ahead of their new album.
Producers Jonathan Farrelly and Dave Thorpe look at the story of the Baltinglass GAA team that won the 1990 football club All Ireland.
Poets and editors from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, India and South Africa give us an in-depth look at diversity in Irish writing and publishing.
: the story of Ireland's landscapes and its wildlife, exploring the ever-changing relationship between people and nature over time.
Paula Meehan joins Olivia O’Leary to talk about her selected poems,, which is the book choice of the 2021 Bealtaine Festival.
'Quicksand', by Elizabeth Moynihan: the story of a woman who will stop at nothing to protect her son, inspired by the McKinnon case.
Áine Ní Bhreisleáin brings us material from the archives illustrating some of the many historic ways that people have forecast the weather.
Singer-songwriters Niamh Regan and David Kitt perform with the Orchestra in new arrangements of their work, and speak with Cathal Murray.
Repeated in memory of the legendary Shay Healy, this documentary sees him go through the process of selling his and late partner Deedee's house after 36 years - and the garage sale that saw him part with a lifetime of her ephemera.
Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake meets Stephen McCauley to discuss the influential Scottish band’s upcoming album, 'Endless Arcade'.
Belfast electro-pop man Travi The Native in live session, and a feature on how the NFT phenomenon might affect the music industry in Ireland.
On this week's Where Do I Begin With...? segment, Éamon Sweeney looks at the work and legacy of Dublin shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine.
This week's trip into the 2FM session archives takes in Kildare lads IRS' 1990 Fanning Session, and a 2011 Hegarty Session from Glen of the Downs post-rockers God is an Astronaut.
The weeknight arts magazine previews the new BBC production of writer Nancy Milford's drama.
A group of five musicians gather in studio to write and record three new songs as Gaeilge overnight.
Swiss rock legends The Young Gods perform at the Label Suisse festival in Lausanne in August of 2020.
Music on harp and uilleann pipes for the final of the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal competition, live from Baile Bhúirne in Co Cork.