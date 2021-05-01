Radio Highlights: Shay Healy remembered, new Irish writers, the O'Riada Gold Medal

SATURDAY - MAYDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

Writer and composer Gráinne Holland is interviewed about her new book and CD, Ceol na Sióg.

The London Ear

2XM, 1pm

Vanessa Monaghan chats with Andy Wilson-Taylor, lead singer of UK band Midgar, ahead of their new album.

Balto: An Irish Underdog Story

Newstalk, 9pm

Producers Jonathan Farrelly and Dave Thorpe look at the story of the Baltinglass GAA team that won the 1990 football club All Ireland.

BANK HOLIDAY SUNDAY

Signing In: 'New Irish' Writers

Newstalk, 7am

Poets and editors from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, India and South Africa give us an in-depth look at diversity in Irish writing and publishing.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Wild: the story of Ireland's landscapes and its wildlife, exploring the ever-changing relationship between people and nature over time.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

Paula Meehan joins Olivia O’Leary to talk about her selected poems, As If By Magic, which is the book choice of the 2021 Bealtaine Festival.

Drama on One

RTÉ 1, 8pm

'Quicksand', by Elizabeth Moynihan: the story of a woman who will stop at nothing to protect her son, inspired by the McKinnon case.

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY

Tuar na hAimsire

R na G, 11am

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin brings us material from the archives illustrating some of the many historic ways that people have forecast the weather.

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents

RTÉ 1, 2pm

Singer-songwriters Niamh Regan and David Kitt perform with the Orchestra in new arrangements of their work, and speak with Cathal Murray.

Shaymo's House: Minerves

RTÉ 1, 3pm

Repeated in memory of the legendary Shay Healy, this documentary sees him go through the process of selling his and late partner Deedee's house after 36 years - and the garage sale that saw him part with a lifetime of her ephemera.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake meets Stephen McCauley to discuss the influential Scottish band’s upcoming album, 'Endless Arcade'.

Across the Line: Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

Belfast electro-pop man Travi The Native in live session, and a feature on how the NFT phenomenon might affect the music industry in Ireland.

TUESDAY

My Bloody Valentine: Irish/UK shoegaze legends' highlights examined ahead of their return, Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 1

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

On this week's Where Do I Begin With...? segment, Éamon Sweeney looks at the work and legacy of Dublin shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

This week's trip into the 2FM session archives takes in Kildare lads IRS' 1990 Fanning Session, and a 2011 Hegarty Session from Glen of the Downs post-rockers God is an Astronaut.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine previews the new BBC production of writer Nancy Milford's drama The Pursuit of Love.

THURSDAY

An Seisiún

R na G, 7pm

A group of five musicians gather in studio to write and record three new songs as Gaeilge overnight.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Swiss rock legends The Young Gods perform at the Label Suisse festival in Lausanne in August of 2020.

FRIDAY

Cuireadh Chun Ceoil

R na G, 7pm

Music on harp and uilleann pipes for the final of the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal competition, live from Baile Bhúirne in Co Cork.