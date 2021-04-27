Tuesday TV Tips: The song too rude to be aired in Ireland

Cosc — Seven Drunken Nights

RTÉ One, 7pm

The chorus is just so familiar once you hear it and was even taught in schools once upon a time: "Ah, you're drunk, you're drunk you silly old fool, Still you can not see..." but the song is so 'raunchy' that it was banned from our national airwaves.

This is the story of the banning of Seven Drunken Nights. 1967 is the year a ditty from The Dubliners proved a little too much for RTÉ.

The song tells of a gullible drunkard returning night after night to see new evidence of his wife's lover, only to be duped by increasingly implausible explanations.

1967 is known as the summer of love. Hippies in San Francisco were in full flight, Elvis married Priscilla, London was swinging and the Beatles released Sgt Peppers. But as Ronnnie Drew noted: "In 1967 Ireland or parts of it were living in the 30s when you couldn’t mention such things as S.E.X…..you could spell it but you certainly couldn’t say it.”

“I’m sure whoever was responsible in Radio Éireann would say now weren’t we terrible gobshites.” – Ronnie Drew.

Slowly the song started creeping up the English charts surrounded by the big chart acts of the day, The Beatles, The Rolling stone, The Kinks…….but RTÉ decided its subject matter was not acceptable. The band was delighted with the publicity. They even sent a letter to the Taoiseach asking for him to intervene, as their success was now bringing them to venues like the Royal Albert Hall.

Headlines in newspapers and the letters pages were filled with reaction to the story.

“If it is good enough to get into the English charts, surely its good enough to be played on RTÉ!” – signed broadminded girls from Balbriggan.

The public voted with their wallets: Seven Drunken Nights went straight to Number One here.

Prime Time Rewind: The Lives of Julia Holmes - Story of a Conwoman

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

An updated report on serial fraudster Julia Holmes, who spent more than two years in prison in America before being deported back to Ireland. She was linked to property frauds, medical swindles, and even a honey scam.

The late Julia Holmes, 63, and her partner Thomas Ruttle, aged in his 50s

Alias Grace

TG4, 10.30pm

Series finale: The committee begins the anticipated neuro-hypnosis experiment. Once Grace is fully hypnotised and asleep, Mary Whitney's voice echoes from within her body, joyfully claiming to have possessed Grace on the day of the murders, and driving her to assist in the murders.

Sport

Racing from Punchestown, RTÉ 2, 4pm each day until Friday

Champions League Live: Real Madrid v Chelsea, RTÉ2, ko 8pm