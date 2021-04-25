Sunday TV Tips: Sharon Shannon back 'home' at the house with no loo

Excellent series. A look at the three distinct populations that lived in Ireland in prehistoric times, revealing what the country might have looked like when the first nomadic big-game hunters came.
Sharon Shannon revisits the spartan (and now derelict) cottage in Doolin where she lived in 1988 without a bathroom or toilet.
She also returns to the Spiddal mansion that marked her musical breakthrough with chart topping 80s band The Waterboys, and there’s a sad return to the house steeped in memories of her late partner Leo who died suddenly just before Sharon’s own 40th birthday.
The year that Katie Taylor won boxing gold for Ireland at the London Olympics and Barack Obama won a second term in office and the luxury cruise liner ‘Costa Concordia’ ran aground on the coast of Italy. Netflix launched in Ireland; and there were several high-profile industrial disputes and sit-ins, including the protests at Vita Cortex in Cork.
The penultimate episode of the sixth series of this police corruption saga. Hastings, the Superintendent in charge of AC-12, is on borrowed time and must make one final bid to uncover proof that institutionalised corruption is rife within the police force.
A musical dialogue between humankind and the environment, touching on the entrancing power of the sea, while questioning our destructive influence on the endangered oceans. Scored for 12 musicians, featuring Máirtín O'Connor, Cathal Hayden and Sinead O'Connor.
The death of Russian dictator Joseph Stalin throws the Soviet Union into comic chaos as his ambitious but addled ministers maneuver to succeed him. Stars Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough, Paul Whitehouse, and Jeffrey Tambor.
Burnley v Wolverhampton, 11.45pm, BBC One Soccer: Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester United, 2pm, Sky Sports
Carabao Cup Final: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 4pm, Sky Sports