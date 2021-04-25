Sunday TV Tips: Sharon Shannon back 'home' at the house with no loo

The Burren: Heart of Stone

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Excellent series. A look at the three distinct populations that lived in Ireland in prehistoric times, revealing what the country might have looked like when the first nomadic big-game hunters came.

Keys To My Life

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Sharon Shannon revisits the spartan (and now derelict) cottage in Doolin where she lived in 1988 without a bathroom or toilet.

She also returns to the Spiddal mansion that marked her musical breakthrough with chart topping 80s band The Waterboys, and there’s a sad return to the house steeped in memories of her late partner Leo who died suddenly just before Sharon’s own 40th birthday.

Reeling in the Years: 2012

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The year that Katie Taylor won boxing gold for Ireland at the London Olympics and Barack Obama won a second term in office and the luxury cruise liner ‘Costa Concordia’ ran aground on the coast of Italy. Netflix launched in Ireland; and there were several high-profile industrial disputes and sit-ins, including the protests at Vita Cortex in Cork.

File photo (May 13, 2012): Fr Michael Murphy, P.P., Ballyphehane, celebrating mass for the former Vita Cortex workers with family members and friends on day-150 at the factory. Picture Denis Minihane.

Line of Duty

BBC One, 9pm

The penultimate episode of the sixth series of this police corruption saga. Hastings, the Superintendent in charge of AC-12, is on borrowed time and must make one final bid to uncover proof that institutionalised corruption is rife within the police force.

The Mighty Ocean

TG4, 9.30pm

A musical dialogue between humankind and the environment, touching on the entrancing power of the sea, while questioning our destructive influence on the endangered oceans. Scored for 12 musicians, featuring Máirtín O'Connor, Cathal Hayden and Sinead O'Connor.

The Death of Stalin

Netflix

The death of Russian dictator Joseph Stalin throws the Soviet Union into comic chaos as his ambitious but addled ministers maneuver to succeed him. Stars Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough, Paul Whitehouse, and Jeffrey Tambor.

Sport

Burnley v Wolverhampton, 11.45pm, BBC One Soccer: Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester United, 2pm, Sky Sports

Carabao Cup Final: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 4pm, Sky Sports