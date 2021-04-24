Where to watch the films nominated for this year's Oscars

‘Tis the season for tuning into the glitz and glam of Hollywood, with awards season culminating this weekend at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.

The Oscars, as they are better known, are often seen as the highest honour in Hollywood, with any film that gets a nod sure to do well at the box office.

Indeed, the event is usually how we at home create our viewing lists for the following months, noting what we want to see in the cinema as we listen to dragged-out speeches and excitedly watch clips.

Of course, with cinemas closed this year, we will be adding the nominees to our virtual queues instead. The good news is that we never have to leave our couches to get in on the action, with many nominees already available to watch online.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a front-runner this year. Picture: David Lee/ Netflix.

Ma Rainey is known as the ‘Mother of Blues’ in the music world and Viola Davis brings the character to life in this film, based in 1920s Chicago. Both Davis and her castmate Chadwick Boseman are nominated for their parts in the movie, which was the latter star’s last film before his passing last year.

Available to watch on Netflix now

Nomadland

Frances McDormand stars as Fern in Nomadland. Picture: PA/ Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

Frances McDormand stars in this haunting nomadic drama, which is up for awards in six different categories. The story is about a woman from a small town in Nevada who gives up everything she owns to travel, houseless, across the US after her husband dies.

Creator Chloé Zhao already won a Golden Globe for her directing work on the film and many are pegging it to win big on Sunday night.

Available to stream on Disney+ from April 30

Mank

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman in Mank.

Mank is a biographical drama which follows screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish writing Citizen Kane in 1930s Hollywood.

The black and white picture leads nominations this year with 10 nods including best picture, best director, best lead actor for Gary Oldman, and best supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried.

Streaming on Netflix now

Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah is loosely based on a true story.

This tension-filled drama, which is loosely based on true events, navigates the world of William O'Neal, an FBI informant tasked by J. Edgar Hoover to infiltrate and keep tabs on the Illinois Black Panther Party and its leader Fred Hampton.

The film is nominated in five different categories, including best picture, with both Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield up for best supporting actor.

Available to rent now on Youtube, Google Play, or iTunes

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

This historical legal drama is based on the 1969 group of anti-Vietnam war protestors who became known as the ‘Chicago Seven’. The ensemble cast, which includes Sacha Baron Cohen who is nominated for best supporting actor, is up for best picture as well as four other awards.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Father

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman star as father and daughter in this humbling film about a man’s waning memory. Both Hopkins and Colman are nominated for acting awards this year and The Father is also up for best picture.

Available on Amazon Prime and iTunes from June 11

Minari

Minari is up for six awards.

Minari is about a Korean American family who moves to an Arkansas farm in the 1980s in search of the American dream. The moving film is up for six awards, including best picture, and has been critically acclaimed across the board so far.

Rent now at Volta.ie

Promising Young Woman

Carey Mulligan as Cassie in Promising Young Woman. Picture: PA /Courtesy of Focus Features.

Carey Mulligan stars in this comedy thriller about a young woman looking to avenge the death of her best friend. Mulligan is nominated for best actress and the film is nominated in four other categories, including best picture, as well.

Currently available from Sky Cinema and Now TV

One Night in Miami…

Leslie Odom Jr. in One Night in Miami...Picture: Patti Perret/Amazon Studios

Regina King directs this fictional account of a meeting between some of history’s most prolics characters: Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cook, and Jim Brown. The film is nominated for best adapted screenplay, original song, and best supporting actor for Leslie Odom Jr.

Watch on Amazon Prime now

The United States vs Billie Holiday

Stream this biographical film about singer Billie Holiday on NOW and Sky Cinema.

Andra Day has been receiving praise across the board for her portrayal of the legendary American singer Billie Holiday in this biographical feature. She’s nominated for best actress in a leading role at this weekend's ceremony.

Rent on Sky Cinema now

Pieces of a Woman

Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman.

Vanessa Kirby, also nominated for best actress in a leading role, shines in this tale of loss about a home birth gone wrong. Following tragedy, her character goes through a deeply personal period of mourning that is rarely portrayed on the big screen.

Watch now on Netflix

Hillbilly Elegy

Glenn Close is nominated for her role in Hillbilly Elegy. Picture: Lacey Terrell/Netflix

Gabriel Basso, Amy Adams, and Glenn Close - nominated for best actress in a supporting role - star in this moving film about a Yale law student who is pulled back to his small Ohio hometown. Once at home with the host of colourful characters in his life, he is forced to reflect on his family’s history and his own future.

Watch now on Netflix

News of the World

Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in News of the World, which is co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass

Tom Hanks plays a Civil War veteran who travels across Texas to get an orphaned girl to safety in this Western-style drama, which is nominated for four awards.

Watch on Netflix now

The White Tiger

The White Tiger is streaming now on Netflix

This film, based on a bestselling novel, is about an ambitious driver who uses his wit to cunningly escape poverty and become an entrepreneur. The White Tiger is up for best adapted screenplay.

Streaming on Netflix now.

Sound of Metal

Olivia Cooke as Lou in Sound of Metal. Picture: PA

Riz Ahmed plays a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing in this touching film, which is nominated for six awards including best picture and best actor for Ahmed.

Watch now on Amazon Prime.

Collective

This Romanian documentary, which is nominated in both the international feature film and documentary categories, looks at the work of an investigative team at the Gazeta Sporturilor newspaper as they try to uncover a vast healthcare fraud scheme that enriched moguls and politicians and led to the deaths of innocent citizens.

Rent now on Google Play or Youtube

Crip Camp

Crip Camp is about the true story of a ramshackle summer camp, which took place down the road from Woodstock, that galavanised teenagers with disabilities and ignited a landmark movement in the US.

Stream now on Netflix

The Mole Agent

This unusual Chilean documentary follows an 83-year-old private investigator who is hired by a concerned family to look into a retirement home where staff have allegedly been abusing residents. Things get complicated when the investigator moves into the home himself to seek answers.

Rent now on Google Play and Youtube

My Octopus Teacher

Filmmaker Craig Foster takes viewers on a journey to a South African kelp forest in this interesting nature documentary.

Stream on Netflix now

Time

This Amazon Original is about the inspirational story of Fox Rich, a woman who has spent decades campaigning for the release of her husband from prison after he was tried for a robbery they committed together years ago in desperation.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

Wolfwalkers

Irish-made Wolfwalkers is available to stream now on Apple TV

This Cartoon Saloon film is up for best animated feature this year and has received rave reviews since it was released. It’s the final installment in Tomm Moore’s Irish folklore trilogy, which also included The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, and follows the magical story of a hunter who arrives in Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack.

Watch now on Apple TV+

Soul

Soul was Pixar's most talked about film last year.

Watch on Disney+ now

Over the Moon

Another one from the animated film category, Over the Moon is a musical fantasy about a girl who build her own rocket in the hope of meeting a moon goddess.

Streaming on Netflix now