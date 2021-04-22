Thursday TV Tips: Sigourney Weaver narrates Secrets of the Whales

Turas Bóthair

TG4, 8pm

This show features cars rigged with cameras allowing us to listen in on what people are really talking about. Eoghan in Donegal, talks to taxi driver Grace, about his positive outlook on life after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Turas Bóthair: Grace and Eoghan

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Peter (54) from Clare returns to meet health care worker Mags (61) from Carlow — he was on the show two years ago as well. Palm-reading dentist Emily (25) from Belfast assesses the future potential of graphic designer Mark (28) from Dublin.

Call center worker Dylan (24) from Dublin meets 6ft rugby playing Conor (23) from Dublin.

And IT consultant Joseph (49) from Dublin dines with Health and Safety officer Rachael (49) from Dublin.

First Dates Ireland Palm reading dentist Emily (25) from Belfast dines with graphic designer Mark (28) from Dublin

Frank of Ireland

Channel 4, 10pm

Even if you were desperately ill, would you agree to let Frank and his hapless best friend Doofus take care of you? Poor Mary has no choice — she’s bed-ridden and requires the boys to help her with chores.

Other Voices

RTÉ2, 11pm

This episode features Elbow — in Ballina and Dingle.

Secrets of the Whales

Disney+

National Geographic documentary on the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: Orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals, and sperm whales. Filmed over three years in 24 locations. Narrated by Sigourney Weaver.

Secrets of the Whales: National Geographic for Disney

Stowaway

Netflix

Sci-fi with Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson. The crew of a spaceship is en route to Mars — but someone has accidentally stowed away, causing severe damage to the craft’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Stowaway: Daniel Dae Kim as David Kim adn Toni Collette as Marina Barnett. Picture: Jurgen Olczyk

Sport

Premier League: Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion (ko 8pm, BT Sport)