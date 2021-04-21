How some lucky Cork children can appear on a fun RTÉ science show

It's only open to science-loving siblings living in Co Cork
Zoom, captain of the space ship, The Curiosity, pictured on the set of Let's Find Out. Picture: Denis Minihane

Denise O’Donoghue

If you have two young children who are fascinated by all things science, there's an opportunity to put them forward for a TV show. 

The producers of the RTÉjr series Let’s Find Out are looking for pairs of siblings aged between five and nine to feature in the new season of the show, which begins filming next month.

The children who are chosen for filming will appear on screen together to do a science experiment and take part in a simple, fun quiz.

Children must be available to attend to film at a location in Cork city for one day between May 18 and 21.

Because of Covid-19 protocols, the producers are only accepting families who are based in Co Cork.

The children won’t meet the presenters or Zoom the puppet but organisers say they’ll still have a great time.

“It will still be a lot of fun to take part and try out some science demonstrations of their own,” says series producer Mary Murphy.

“We very much hope we get a lot of children in Cork applying to come on the show.” 

A parent must be available to accompany their children at the filming location.

To apply, visit www.stopwatch.ie/casting.

Crawford and IMMA galleries reveal details of 'unprecedented' €1m spend on new art

