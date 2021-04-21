Wednesday TV Tips: Crime thrillers and tasty potato recipes — cooking up a great evening

Cook-In with Mark Moriarty

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Mark makes a Potato and Beef Hotpot and Crispy Potatoes with a Twist. He shows how to make the perfect mashed potato and a Potato Gratin with a Butcher’s Cut.

Cook-In With Mark Moriarty

Na Saora Báid

TG4, 9.30pm

The first of a three-part series on the construction of a canvas currach. Narrated by Eamonn de Buitléir and first broadcast in 2002.

Na Saora Báid, TG4

Deadwater Fell

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Series finale: as the villagers try to rebuild their lives, they have to learn to be honest with themselves and each other. Crime thriller, starring David Tennant.

Deadwater Fell

The Sinner

TG4, 10.30pm

New — third series. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident and uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

The Sinner: Bill Pullman as Det Lt Harry Ambrose and Matt Bomer as Jamie Burns. Picture: Peter Kramer/USA Network

Sport

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (ko 6pm); Aston Villa v Manchester City (ko 8.15pm, both Sky Sports)