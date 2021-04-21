Wednesday TV Tips: Crime thrillers and tasty potato recipes — cooking up a great evening

It's the finale of Deadwater Fell; and a new season of The Sinner kicks off
The Sinner: Bill Pullman as Detective Lt Harry Ambrose. Picture: Peter Kramer/USA Network

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 15:09
Caroline Delaney

Cook-In with Mark Moriarty

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Mark makes a Potato and Beef Hotpot and Crispy Potatoes with a Twist. He shows how to make the perfect mashed potato and a Potato Gratin with a Butcher’s Cut.

Na Saora Báid

TG4, 9.30pm

The first of a three-part series on the construction of a canvas currach. Narrated by Eamonn de Buitléir and first broadcast in 2002.

Deadwater Fell

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Series finale: as the villagers try to rebuild their lives, they have to learn to be honest with themselves and each other. Crime thriller, starring David Tennant.

The Sinner

TG4, 10.30pm

New — third series. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident and uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Sport

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (ko 6pm); Aston Villa v Manchester City (ko 8.15pm, both Sky Sports)

