Neil Jordan tells Tommy Tiernan Show he was struck by Tom Cruise’s ‘vampiric’ lifestyle

Writer and director Neil Jordan was part of the final line-up for this season’s Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night.

Jordan, wearing a colourful shirt that almost started trending on Twitter in its own right, looked back in his career and the people he has worked with.

The Academy Award-winning director said he was immediately struck when he first met actor Tom Cruise by his “chilling intensity.”

“I cast Tom Cruise in Interview With The Vampire,” Jordan said.

“Tom Cruise, at the time, was the biggest star in the world. I've always admired him as an actor. I've seen him in Born on the Fourth of July and seen him in things and always thought there was something really interesting about this guy. When they recommended that I meet him to play this character, Lestat, I was kind of shocked, because he's half the size that the character is described as, he’s quite small.

“I went to meet him and there was a chilly thing there, there was a chilling kind of concentration there that was extraordinary. His life, being a huge star, having to keep his privacy so kind of insanely intact, there was almost a vampiric thing about that. I saw somebody like him in a state of extreme vulnerability in having to prove themselves in a strange way.”

Also on the show, Dublin restaurateur Elaine Murphy and Laura Sutton shared their remarkable surrogacy story.

'What an extraordinary thing to do for someone,' Elaine Murphy said of her friend and surrogate, Laura Sutton

Sutton was the altruistic gestational surrogate for Murphy and her husband, meaning she carried Murphy’s embryo and gave birth to the couple's baby. However, despite being the genetic parent of the baby, Murphy said her name is not on the birth certificate due to the current legislation in Ireland.

“The actual act [of surrogacy] is not official in Ireland. It is not illegal, but it is not regulated for in any way, so there is no legislation around it. I'm not officially the mother of my baby. I'm not on the birth cert and as things look I won't be on the birth cert.

"My husband is the father of the baby so he's on the birth cert, he can become the guardian of the baby - but in actual fact, he can't. Because Laura is married to another man, Brian, my husband, had to be given the right by Laura's husband to be the father, if you can imagine that.”

Murphy, who had 26 rounds of IVF over 20 years, said she was amazed by Sutton’s generous offer to be a surrogate. “What an extraordinary thing to do for someone,” Murphy said.

The final guest of the season was fashion designer Joanne Hynes and among the topics they touched upon was Hynes’ favourite material to work with: tweed.

Joanne Hynes: 'I would always think, what can I do between that I shouldn't do?'

“I like fabrics that behave,” Hynes said. “I like fabrics that are structured. I really love weight in cloth. Tweed is my absolute, it's the dream.

“A couple of years ago, I showed [tweed] on London Fashion Week. I bought tweed jackets and capes, things that people actually didn't want, to cut them up and embellish them. They were just magical. I archive everything and I have them in my archives. I always come back to them.

“I would always think, what can I do between that I shouldn't do? A tweed bra would be brilliant,” she said after Tiernan suggested she use the material in underwear.

The chat show, now in its fifth year, came to a close this weekend after a spectacular season that saw multiple episodes out-perform the Late Late Show in viewing figures, leading to a six extra episodes being added to the series.