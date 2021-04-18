Five things for the week ahead: TV tips, online book chats and a new Netflix series 

1|TV| Colm Tóibín: On Memory's Shore

A documentary on the Irish author that takes in his childhood in Wexford and his literary life in Dublin and beyond.

Monday, RTÉ 1, 9.35pm

2|literature| CÚIRT

The literary festival continues online until April 25, with highlights including Max Porter and Sara Baume discussing their craft.

Tuesday, 5pm, www.cuirt.ie, €8

3|literature| CORK WORLD BOOK FESTIVAL

Another festival to stream this year's discussions online, Wednesday's highlights include 'The Power of Memoir', in which Trish Kearney and Gareth O’Callaghan discuss their work with PJ Coogan.

Wednesday, 5pm, corkworldbookfest.com, free

4 |art| INCOGNITO

Hundreds of artists and celebrities have created unique postcard-sized pieces that will be sold online for €60 each in aid of the Jack And Jill Foundation. Robert Ballagh, Don Conroy and The Edge are among the contributors.

Thursday, 10am, www.incognito.ie

5 |stream| Shadow and Bone

Irish actress Danielle Galligan is among the stars of this adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's novels. Will appeal to young adults, and fans of fantasy.

Netflix, from Friday