Five things for the week ahead: TV tips, online book chats and a new Netflix series 

A documentary on the Irish author that takes in his childhood in Wexford and his literary life in Dublin and beyond.
The literary festival continues online until April 25, with highlights including Max Porter and Sara Baume discussing their craft.
Another festival to stream this year's discussions online, Wednesday's highlights include 'The Power of Memoir', in which Trish Kearney and Gareth O’Callaghan discuss their work with PJ Coogan.
Hundreds of artists and celebrities have created unique postcard-sized pieces that will be sold online for €60 each in aid of the Jack And Jill Foundation. Robert Ballagh, Don Conroy and The Edge are among the contributors.
Irish actress Danielle Galligan is among the stars of this adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's novels. Will appeal to young adults, and fans of fantasy.