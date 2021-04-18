Sunday TV Tips: Tolü Makay, Van Morrison and Doireann Ní Ghríofa wish President Higgins a happy 80th birthday 

The Burren: Heart of Stone

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

A close look at the clues written in the stones, tombs, and underground caverns that populate the Burren.

Keys To My Life

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Eurovision winner, Linda Martin, revisits her childhood on a tough council housing scheme in Protestant East Belfast and the apartment she shared with Louis Walsh in Rathgar.

Linda Martin and Brendan Courtney in Keys to my Life

Call the Midwife

BBC One, 8pm

Back for its 10th series and filming on series 11 will commence shortly. Plus, the newly-announced 12th and 13th series commissions mean the period drama will be on air until 2024.

It's April 1966 and the trial of the Moors Murders sends a chill through Poplar. Trixie is troubled — she has formed a close bond with one of the patients during her delivery, but is upset when she learns that her new friend has been admitted suddenly to the Lady Emily after collapsing at home. Meanwhile, Sister Frances struggles to understand her patients, particularly a mother who had an affair and is planning to give her baby up.

Call the Midwife

Reeling In The Years: 2011

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The stories and the soundtrack of the year 2011.

Ireland hosted visits from Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip; and US President Barack Obama. A Fine Gael-Labour coalition took power after a general election in February, and Dublin's Gaelic footballers celebrated a first All-Ireland victory for 16 years. And the first public same-sex civil partnership ceremonies were held in Ireland.

Ómós — Michael D @ 80

TG4, 9.30pm

A celebration of President Michael D Higgins’ 80th birthday. With Van Morrison, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Tolü Makay, Laoise Kelly, Rita Ann Higgins, Steve Cooney, Mary Robinson, Máirtín O’Connor, Ivana Bacik, Paddy Keenan, Thomas McCarthy, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Gary Hynes, and Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh.

Sport

Premier League: Arsenal v Fulham (ko 1.30pm); Manchester United v Burnley (ko 4pm, both Sky Sports)