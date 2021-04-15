Thursday TV Tips: Will Muirenn from Cork make a match with Harry on First Dates Ireland?

— cars rigged with cameras  in Turas Bóthair; and new comedy Frank of Ireland starts tonight
First Dates Ireland: masters student Muirenn (24) from Cork and Harry (28) from Belfast

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Turas Bóthair

TG4, 8pm

Cars across Ireland are rigged with cameras allowing us to eavesdrop on what people are really talking about. In the first episode, they chat about the ‘birds and the bees’, our drinking habits, and who is going to start World War 3. And Séamus in Donegal tells taxi driver Grace about suffering a stroke at the age of 26.

Turas Bóthair: Orla &amp; Conall

Turas Bóthair: Orla & Conall

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

Will impulsive masters student Muirenn (24) from Cork be the one to complete Harry (28) from Belfast, who’s looking for his other half?

Gaelic footballer Luke (22) from Dublin meets student and camogie star Shona (20) from Dublin who’s single for the first time in 8 years. But what will they score?

And wildlife photographer John (57) from Arklow zooms in on social care worker Shirley (54).

Happiness and positivity are on the menu as chef James (25) from Westmeath cooks up a storm with shy student Sian (25) from Wexford.

Frank of Ireland

Channel 4, 10pm

Two Gleeson siblings — Domhnall and Brian — have teamed up to co-write (with Michael Moloney) and star in this new six-part comedy which also stars Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, Frank of Ireland is the story of a man’s hapless search for respect, as he struggles to grow up and get his life together.

Domhnall Gleeson as Doofus, Brian Gleeson as Frank, Liz Fitzgibbon as Nicola in Frank Of Ireland. Picture: PA Photo/Channel 4

Domhnall Gleeson as Doofus, Brian Gleeson as Frank, Liz Fitzgibbon as Nicola in Frank Of Ireland. Picture: PA Photo/Channel 4

Sport

UEFA Europa League: Slavia Praha v Arsenal, BT Sport, 8pm; Manchester United v Granada, 8pm, Virgin2; 

Highlights of both, Virgin 2, 10.15pm

domhnall gleesonbrian gleesonliz fitzgibbonfrank of irelandfirst dates irelanddatingturas bóthair
Two Irish authors on longlist for €11.5k Desmond Elliott Prize

READ NOW

