Wednesday TV Tips: Inside a home to a Unionist MP, Irish revolutionaries and a Catholic Saint

Uimhir a 6

TG4, 9.30pm

6 Harcourt Street is one of the most historical houses in Ireland and its 230-year fascinating history is of a changing Dublin and Ireland. It has been home to British imperialists and Irish revolutionaries, a saint and his scholars. It saw action in 1916, election victory in 1918 and was where Michael Collins worked during the war of independence.

TG4: Uimhir 6

Hans Blackwood, a son of Sir John Blackwood MP, built the house in 1786. Hans was married to Mehetable Temple, the daughter of a British Army Captain who fled America when the United States of America was established. The building was let to the Catholic University in 1834 and its proctor John Henry Newman lived in the house. Pope Francis officially announced John Henry Newman as a saint in 2019. In 1910, Alderman Tom Kelly bought the building for the Sinn Féin Bank. The 1918 election was planned from Number 6, which was the first election that women were allowed to vote in. On December 19, 1918, the decision was made in 6 Harcourt Street to establish Dáil Éireann.

Orange is the New Black — series finale

TG4, 10.30pm

Pennsatucky dies. Red is moved to Florida where she reunites with Frieda and Lorna. Piper and Alex say goodbye when Alex is transferred to Ohio. Piper seeks Larry’s advice after the goodbyes. Linda fires Tamika and promotes Hellman to the new warden. Blanca wins her case and visits Diablo in Honduras.

Orange is the New Black

Modus — new series

RTÉ2, 11.20pm

The American president, Helen Tyler (Kim Cattrall), is on a State Visit to Stockholm when she vanishes without a trace. During the intensive police work, a power struggle is taking place between a panic-stricken USA and a liable Sweden, as the threat to one of the world’s most powerful people rocks the world. It soon becomes clear that nobody can be trusted.

Modus: American president, Helen Tyler (Kim Cattrall), on a State Visit to Stockholm

The Great British Sewing Bee

BBC One, 9pm

This is the seventh series of the competition, which sees 12 amateur sewers take on various creative challenges.

Each episode has a different overall theme, and involves three tasks; the pattern challenge, a transformation challenge — where the contestants are given second-hand garments and must up-cycle them into a brand new outfit -and a final sewing challenge, which tests the contestants' ability to create a made-to-measure outfit for a real life model.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Joe Lycett, Esme Young and Patrick Grant. Picture: Love Productions — Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool v Real Madrid; Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City, 8pm BT Sport and Virgin2

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Netflix: 8 episodes

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx draws inspiration from his relationship with his daughter Corinne for this sitcom. Fate throws committed bachelor Brian Dixon (Foxx) a curveball when he unexpectedly becomes a full-time father to his daughter Sasha. Brian turns to his wise-cracking father, sister, and best friend for guidance. They support Brian as he takes a crash course in TikTok, boys, and the art of negotiating with a teenager.

Dad Stop Embarassing Me: Jamie Foxx as Brian; Kyla-Drew as Sasha; and Heather Hemmens as Stacy. Picture: Saeed Adyani/Netflix