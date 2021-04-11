Irish interests high on the second night of virtual Baftas

The second half of this year's Baftas takes place later today, with plenty of Irish interest among the categories.
Wolfwalkers, produced by Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon, is up for Best Animated Film.
While Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar are nominated in the best supporting actor and actress categories for their roles in Calm with Horses.
Last night, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was the main winner, picking up two of the technical prizes.
Here are the films that triumphed during the first of the two largely virtual ceremonies, which celebrated behind the camera categories.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom picks up its second award of the night, this time for Make Up & Hair. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Z2weZ3jKBj— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 10, 2021
Taking us back to Hollywood’s ‘golden age’, Mank wins the Production Design category at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/PzdpgiIW9k— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 10, 2021