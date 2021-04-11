Irish interests high on the second night of virtual Baftas

Irish interests high on the second night of virtual Baftas
Viola Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 09:06
Greg Murphy & Alex Green, PA

The second half of this year's Baftas takes place later today, with plenty of Irish interest among the categories.

Wolfwalkers, produced by Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon, is up for Best Animated Film.

While Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar are nominated in the best supporting actor and actress categories for their roles in Calm with Horses.

Last night, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was the main winner, picking up two of the technical prizes.

Here are the films that triumphed during the first of the two largely virtual ceremonies, which celebrated behind the camera categories.

– Casting

Rocks

– Costume design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Make-up and hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Production design

Mank

– British short film

The Present

– British short animation

The Owl And The Pussycat

– Special visual effects

Tenet

– Sound

Sound Of Metal

–  Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Noel Clarke

More in this section

Saturday TV Tips: Is your family smart enough to win €5k on a new quiz show? Saturday TV Tips: Is your family smart enough to win €5k on a new quiz show?
From memory-boosts to channelling calm: why old-school pen and paper will always be best From memory-boosts to channelling calm: why old-school pen and paper will always be best
Prince William and his wife Kate Middlet The Day Will and Kate Got Married: The Middletons are working class and a wild trip to Ibiza
baftawinnersplace: uk
Irish interests high on the second night of virtual Baftas

Fr Peter McVerry tells Tommy Tiernan people should 'live simply, share generously'

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices