Book review: A convincing argument that humankind isn't so bad after all

Humankind: A Hopeful History

Rutger Bregman

Bloomsbury Publishing, €14.99

“37 Who Saw Murder Didn’t Call the Police”, declared the front-page headline of the New York Times on March 27, 1964.

“For more than half an hour,” the report’s opening sentence read, “38 respectable, law-abiding citizens in Queens watched a killer stalk and stab a woman in three separate attacks in Kew Gardens.” In the early morning of March 13, on her way home to her apartment, 28-year-old Kitty Genovese was murdered after she was repeatedly stabbed.

A neighbour who phoned the police over 40 minutes after hearing Genovese’s first screams was asked why he deliberated for so long.

“I didn’t want to get involved,” he replied.

His sentiment and the callous indifference of Genovese’s other neighbours was seized on as evidence of our innate moral deficiencies, and an editor at the New York Times famously described the episode as “a symptom of a terrible reality in the human condition”.

But the actual events on the night suggest the denunciations were misplaced.

When Genovese was attacked at 3:19am, two neighbours phoned the police, but the police weren’t dispatched.

Just two residents witnessed the attack. (The figure of 38 was the number of residents interviewed by detectives.) One did nothing.

The other resident had told the police he “didn’t want to get involved”. At a time when homosexuality was illegal, he didn’t want to attract publicity because he was gay.

He alerted a neighbour who immediately ran to Genovese in the stairwell and cradled her as she lay dying.

Five days later, a man confessed to Genovese’s murder after he was arrested in Queen’s for breaking and entering. He was arrested when neighbours became suspicious after seeing him carrying a TV out of a house, disabled his car, and phoned the police.

Who we really are

Persuading us to reconsider what we think we know about human nature is the centrepiece of Rutger Bregman’s Humankind.

The notorious Stanford Prison Experiment is often cited as proof of how ordinary people can, under severe conditions, instinctively turn evil.

In 1971, Philip Zimbardo conducted a study in the basement of Stanford University where college students were assigned the roles of prisoners or guards in a simulated prison environment.

Intended to last two weeks, the experiment was stopped after just six days.

When the tactics employed by the guards to impose their authority – including forcing prisoners to carry a chain padlocked around one ankle – provoked the prisoners to rebel, the guards became more punishing.

But, as Bregman reminds us, the experiment was fundamentally flawed.

While Zimbardo insisted that he didn’t influence the guards’ behaviour, it was later revealed that Zimbardo directed the guards to adopt the sadistic measures, thereby fatally undermining the study’s controversial – yet widely accepted – claims.

Humankind’s antenna is attuned to a “radical idea”: it is realistic to believe that people are fundamentally decent.

Splicing psychology, biology, sociology, and history, Bregman attempts to upturn our expectations by illustrating that we are not inherently selfish.

Straight talker

The 32-year-old Dutch historian was best-known for Utopia for Realists (2017) – an argument for making universal basic income, open borders, and a 15-hour working week a reality during our lifetime – until his scandalising appearance at the Davos world economic forum in January 2019.

“We gotta be talking about taxes,” Bregman told his hosts. “Taxes. Taxes. Taxes. All the rest is bullsh*t in my opinion.” A cornerstone of Bregman’s contention here is that we’re not innately violent. Instead, our history of violence stems from the accumulation of private property and the development of settlements after the end of the last ice age.

Nomadic hunter-gatherers avoided violence, but when our ancestors started to contest the ownership of belongings and become suspicious of strangers the “1 per cent began oppressing the 99 per cent” and the first wars broke out.

We are ruled by the most shameless leaders rather than the most empathetic because the forces that moulded the world that emerged about 15,000 years ago persist today.

What is evil?

If evil is not integral to our nature, then how do we account for atrocities such as those perpetuated by the Nazis?

It’s a recurring strand of Humankind and Bregman adopts an unorthodox strategy to addressing the dilemma.

Bregman highlights, for instance, a study that interviewed hundreds of German prisoners of war who were captured in 1944 to establish why they continued to fight relentlessly when the prospect of an Allied victory was imminent.

They said they weren’t fighting for the Reich – they were fighting for each other.

The Nazis prosecuted the vilest chapters in our history, but Bregman suggests that its soldiers were inspired by humanity’s best qualities: friendship, loyalty, and camaraderie.

Bregman’s arguments are more convincing when he turns his attention to how society might work if we flipped our assumptions.

Bastøy Prison is located on a tiny island near Oslo. Prison guards are encouraged to make friends with the inmates and the goal is to prepare inmates for a normal life.

In the US, 60 per cent of inmates are back in jail two years after their release. In Bastøy the figure is 16 per cent, making it among the world’s best correctional facilities.

At $60,151 per conviction, the average cost of a stay in a Norwegian prison is almost double that of the US.

But proportionally more former convicts in Norway gain employment. Consequently, fewer require government assistance and on average they save the system $67,086.

The essence of Bregman’s thesis is that we need to be guided by trust and personal contact because when we rely on fear and ignorance we lurch towards lazy generalisations.

It gets personal

Humankind doesn’t refer to it, but the 2015 marriage equality referendum in Ireland lends itself towards Bregman’s contention: personal testimonies about the gay experience – rather than the intricacies of the legal arguments – ultimately proved crucial in persuading voters to support the amendment.

A refrain of the British soldiers who shook hands, chatted, and played football on Christmas Day 1914 along the Western Front when over 100,000 men laid down their arms was incredulity at the friendliness of the Germans.

Because in the years leading to the First World War, venomous propaganda in Germany and Britain fomented hostilities by pitting their respective citizens against each other.

Bregman’s 2017 TED talk Poverty isn't a lack of character; it's a lack of cash that has gained more than three million views.

But one of the problems with Humankind is that Bregman’s writing is punctuated by TED talk conventions: the text is doused in rhetorical questions (“How depressing can you get?”) and drenched in a casual, chatty style (“Zip, zero, zilch.”).

The approach might work to communicate an 18-minute idea, but grates when it’s employed to express a proposition across a 400-page book.

Indeed, the length of the book undermines the force of Humankind’s arguments.

In the din of Bregman’s long-winded detours, occasional self-indulgence, and chronic cross-referencing, the book’s heartening message that – essentially – most people are good threatens to get eclipsed.

Still, Bregman uses an imaginative methodology to propel his thesis that we enhance our experience of the world when we embrace courage, show compassion, and assume the best.

“If we believe most people can’t be trusted, that’s how we’ll treat each other,” Bregman writes. “Because ultimately, you get what you expect to get.”