Tommy Tiernan and The Edge among celeb contributors to Jack & Jill Foundation's art sale

Over 1200 artists have contributed 3000 pieces for the Incognito fundraiser in aid of the children's charity's home nursing initiative... but whose art will you get in the post for €60?
Tommy Tiernan: going incognito for Jack & Jill's mystery art sale, going live on Thursday April 22 at 10am.

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 06:10
Mike McGrath Bryan

U2’s The Edge, Bob Geldof, fashion designer Paul Costelloe, comedians Tommy Tiernan and Jason Byrne, cartoonist Don Conroy, DJ/artist Mo Kelly, and Nobel prize winner Dr William Campbell are among the 1200 artists taking part in this year’s Incognito arts sale, in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

The celebs weigh in alongside a glittering cast of Irish artists from a wide spectrum of media, Adrian+Shane, Ange Bell, David Booth, Susan Cairns, Vincent Devine, Corrina Earlie, Guggi, Jill & Gill, Vanessa Jones, Maser, Abigail O’Brien, Una Sealy and many others.

Artist and DJ Mo Kelly, in her studio: one of the contributors to the big sale.

The charity's donated art collection is now online for viewing, with the sale itself taking place on Thursday, April 22, at 10am sharp.

The twist? The identity of the artists behind the postcard-size artworks is kept absolutely top secret until the sale itself closes.

Don Conroy, pictured with the ever-present barn owl that made him a figure of artistic discovery for a generation

Each original artwork costs €60, if you can get your hands on the ones in your wishlist, but the name of your artist will only be revealed when you open up your delivery after getting it in the post.

Last year's sale was over and done within minutes, so prospective owners of a piece of Irish arts history are advised to log on early.

This retro-infused piece is among the artworks heading out to buyers, unaware of the artist.

The sale benefits the Jack & Jill Foundation's home nursing initiative, which provides in-home care for young children with a range of neurodevelopmental issues including brain injury, like Willow, aged four, whose mum, Tracy Carroll, urges art buyers to get involved.

“Willow suffered a brain injury and we were thrown into an abyss where you have no idea what you’re doing. Willow was sent home with palliative care and it was thought that she wouldn’t survive. At the time you’re just trying to get your head around what happened, let alone what you now have to deal with. 

Nothing hoof-hearted about this udderly charming piece, also by a mystery artist.

"We met Catherine Fullerton, who is Willow’s Jack & Jill nurse, and she’s been with us since Willow was three weeks old. She’s like her second mum. Jack & Jill give you time to just do normal stuff, like having a shower or going shopping, and also to be with our eldest, Noah. 

"That was probably one of the hardest impacts. You’re not the mum that he had before and he really needed that extra support.”

  • Sales open at 10am on Thursday April 22. The collection is available to view at incognito.ie.

HOW IT WORKS:

  • Register online in advance of the online sale at incognito.ie - handy as it'll sell out quickly!
  • Browse the collection of 3,000-plus postcard artworks, each numbered without artists’ names identified.
  • Note down details of the artworks you wish to purchase for your wish list.
  • Be ready to go online when the sale goes live, and choose your selected artworks.
  • Once your purchase is successful, let the suspense begin for your chosen piece of art to arrive in the post. 

