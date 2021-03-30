Kinsale girl, 4, is no 1 in charts after viral Danny Boy video gets over 3m views

A viral video has seen a charity single by a four-year-old Cork girl climb to the top of the charts.

Emma Sophia Ryan, who is from Kinsale, released her rendition of Danny Boy as a charity single to raise funds for Ireland's only children's hospice, LauraLynn.

All proceeds raised through sales of the song, which costs 99c per download, will be donated to the hospice.

It has been a successful fundraiser as Emma Sophia reached the top spot in the iTunes folk charts, pushing established artists Finbar Furey and The Wolfe Tones into second and third positions.

It followed the success of a music video shot in West Cork that has gained over three million views for the young star on Facebook.

The four-minute video was shot at Nohoval Cove and at the Old Head of Kinsale and includes an atmospheric sixth-century clifftop church and graveyard where Emma Sophia, dressed in an Aran cardigan from Blarney Woollen Mills, sings her haunting version of the ballad.

Her mother, Mary, is a professional musician and plays the piano and violin on the video.

Emma Sophia first gained attention for her singing when her video of Ireland's Call went viral when she was three.

She made her stage debut at the Cork Opera House in December 2020 when she was invited to perform Walking in the Air for the annual Christmas Concert where she was accompanied by the Orchestra of the Cork Opera House.