St Patrick's Day: A festival of friendship between Aboriginal and Irish people in Australia

As Paddy's Day approaches, and our focus turns to the connections between Ireland and the world, one community in Western Australia is celebrating deep ties to Ireland with a unique, week-long festival.

The connection between Irish people living in Western Australia and the region's Aboriginal people is being embraced in Kidogo Arthouse's 'Hand in Hand' Festival, the first programme of its kind. Running presently until Paddy's Day, the festival has included live events, as, unlike Ireland, Australia is in the process of assuming post-Covid life.