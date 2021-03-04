Limerick rapper Denise Chaila announced as Irish album of the year winner

Denise Chaila has been announced as the winner of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2020. The Limerick-based rapper took the award for Go Bravely, a compilation of tracks she originally described as a mix-tape rather than album, but it clearly made the grade for the Choice judges.

In the absence of the usual live show at Vicar Street in Dublin, the announcement was made on Thursday afternoon on RTÉ 2fm. Pre-recorded performances by the acts were shown on the RTÉ Player.