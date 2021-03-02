RTÉ Gold, 2XM and other digital radio stations are staying on the air: here's how to tune in

A few months ago, the future of RTÉ's digital radio output was placed in question after it was revealed that services like music station 2XM and nostalgia-centred RTÉ Gold would be part of an ongoing review of the public broadcaster's output, concerning expenses, funding and the case for an expanded broadcast charge to replace the current TV licence.

The speculation was cleared up by this morning by the announcement that the digital services, also including RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, dance-focused RTÉ Pulse and kids' station RTÉjr, will continue to broadcast as before on RTÉ's website, via Saorview television, on and smart speakers, as well as apps like RTÉ RadioPlayer.

Dedicated listeners have breathed a sigh of relief, while Rick O'Shea, one of Gold's star players, was celebrating earlier on Twitter.

So...



Yesterday it was confirmed to us that @RTEGold, and all of RTE's digital radio stations, will now no longer be closing.



😎



I had my suspicions that Xmas was going to roll around artificially swiftly this year, but not quite on March 1st...



A few things:



(/thread) — Rick O'Shea (@rickoshea) March 2, 2021

The news comes as the broadcaster also announced the closure of its Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) network, ending a long-running experiment with the one-time successor to FM radio.

Internet-enabled radio devices allowing access to DAB had made a limited impact in the past 15 years or so, but with FM remaining in place as the king of radio across homes, cars and offices, and with podcasts and website/app-based radio streaming cornering the market for specialist and on-demand listening, the public broadcaster has made the decision to call time on the format, with shutdown happening on March 31.

So - if you've had a DAB radio, or are otherwise wondering how to listen to RTÉ's digital output, how can you listen?

ON YOUR COMPUTER: If you want to listen on the internet browser on your desktop computer, point it at RTÉ's radio website, where you can listen live to any of the FM or digital stations, and catch up on highlights, as well as exclusive podcast content.

ON YOUR PHONE: You can download the RTÉ RadioPlayer app to your Apple or Android device, with the same functionality as the site - live broadcasts and catch-up listening.

You can also listen on the Irish RadioPlayer app, along with a host of national, regional and local stations. Download for Apple and Android.

OVER YOUR SMART SPEAKER: If you have an Amazon Home or other smart speaker in your house, simply ask it to play your station of choice: 'Alexa, play RTÉ Gold', or 'OK Google, play RTÉ 2XM', for example.

ON YOUR TELEVISION: All of RTÉ's stations are readily available across the Saorview service, as well as Irish digital television providers like Sky, Virgin Media and others. To listen, select the radio station from the radio station list in the programme guide.