Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died aged 76.

Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes.

Left to right, Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross of The Supremes during a reception at EMI House in London in 1964 (PA)

She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first number one, the million-selling song Where Did Our Love Go, was released on June 17 1964.