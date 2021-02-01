Watch: how to make a St. Brigid's cross

There might not be anyone in town selling them this year, but Wexford folklorist Michael Fortune has you covered
Watch: how to make a St. Brigid's cross

A traditional St Brigid's Cross made from rushes floats in St Brigids' holy well in Co Kildare. People visit to the well to mark St Brigid's Day which is seen by many in Ireland as the first day of Spring. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 12:55
Mike McGrath Bryan

Today is the day of Brigid, at once one of Ireland's patron saints - an icon of charity, sacrifice and resilience - and a goddess in Celtic mythology, representative of the beginning of the feast of Imbolg, heralding the spring.

In recent years, calls have grown for February 1 to become a national holiday on par with St. Patrick's Day, as a rallying point for the women of Ireland and their role in ongoing social and cultural change.

These calls have intensified this year, after the findings of the reports on the Mother and Baby Homes, as well as the long hours and hard work of women on our medical and social frontlines amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Read More

Landmarks illuminated in bid to make St Brigid’s Day a national holiday

Historically, tradition has called for creation of a St. Brigid's Cross, to be hung over the doors and in the rafters of homes around the country, as legend has it, to keep fire and evil away from people and families therein.

Usually, though in lesser numbers lately, Cork city would have no shortage of people making and selling St. Brigid's crosses on the street, with Patrick Street and Paul Street still being handy spots to pick up a piece of Irish symbolism.

With Covid-19 restricting travel and footfall, however, Wexford man Michael Fortune, of folklore.ie, has put his estimable skill and experience in documenting Irish legend and mythos to good use: providing a visual step-by-step guide to a time-honoured tradition.

There's a fair bit of handicraft involved, from making the initial triskel, to seeing the cross coming together with each layer and tying each leg off to complete it.

But even if you don't have a few bits handy to make one, Fortune's way with explaining the process and its place in tradition in this video and others on his YouTube channel make for perfect piece of relaxing online viewing for the day that's in it.

Read More

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

More in this section

Cheaper By The Dozen remake Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union to star in Cheaper By the Dozen remake
Éanna Ní Lamhna: "Every day you should say ‘I never knew that’. It keeps your brain going" Éanna Ní Lamhna: "Every day you should say ‘I never knew that’. It keeps your brain going"
Tom Dunne's Music & Me: Fr Ted, Ian Gillan and other tales from my secret soccer past  Tom Dunne's Music & Me: Fr Ted, Ian Gillan and other tales from my secret soccer past 
Watch: how to make a St. Brigid's cross

Theatre review: Siobhán McSweeney shines in Beckett's Happy Days

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices