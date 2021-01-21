Netflix sensation Bridgerton confirmed for a second series

After bringing in tens of millions of viewers worldwide within days of its Christmas Day launch on streaming giant Netflix, and making an impact with a rowdy, alternate-universe take on Regency-era English society, Bridgerton has today been confirmed for a second series.
None other than the show's anonymous and enigmatic gossip columnist Lady Whistledown broke the news this afternoon in a press release, teasing yet more scandal and misadventure:
Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) is, of course, usually to be read in the scandal-rags of the show's high London society, casting aspersions about protagonist Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she attempts to negotiate the marriage market of the day while contending with her attraction to eligible bachelor Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).