Netflix sensation Bridgerton confirmed for a second series

After bringing in tens of millions of viewers worldwide within days of its Christmas Day launch on streaming giant Netflix, and making an impact with a rowdy, alternate-universe take on Regency-era English society, Bridgerton has today been confirmed for a second series.

None other than the show's anonymous and enigmatic gossip columnist Lady Whistledown broke the news this afternoon in a press release, teasing yet more scandal and misadventure:

The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you:

Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.

This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time.

Patience, after all, is a virtue.

Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) is, of course, usually to be read in the scandal-rags of the show's high London society, casting aspersions about protagonist Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she attempts to negotiate the marriage market of the day while contending with her attraction to eligible bachelor Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).