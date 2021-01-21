Glastonbury 2021 cancelled due to Covid pandemic

The UK's big festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of the ongoing pandemic
An aerial view of tents at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019. Picture: PA

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 13:12

The UK's Glastonbury Festival will not take place for a second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have announced. 

In a statement, Glastonbury Festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said they were "so sorry" to have to cancel the event for the second year in a row.

They said: "With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

"In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

"As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

"We thank you for your incredible continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead. With love, Michael & Emily." 

The festival's cancellation puts the viability of other UK and Irish festivals in question, as late-summer touring itineraries for headliners and legacy artists tend to revolve around appearances at the long-running weekender.

