Question of Taste: From Monty Python to Dolly Parton, TG4's Mairéad Ní Chuaig picks her faves

Mairéad Ní Chuaig is a presenter with TG4. Originally from Conamara woman she presents the weather and was also one of the presenters of  WWOOFáil, which had her working on different organic farms around the world
Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 20:30
Des O’Driscoll

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

I'm a Python fanatic, and I enjoyed Monty Python at Work by Michael Palin. With excerpts from his diaries, It's his account of the making of the Monty Python TV and stage shows, films, books and albums. Palin is such an engaging writer, and I'm a huge fan of his travel books and TV shows.

Best recent film:

The beautiful French romance/historical drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Set in coastal Brittany in the 18th century, its a captivating tale of an artist who falls in love with the woman she is assigned to paint. From writer & director Céline Sciamma, the cinematography is a work of art. It is shot by women, directed by a woman, and starring almost exclusively women.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen (perhaps pre-covid):

I’m really missing gigs this year. I was looking forward to Pixies at the Galway International Arts Festival. They have rescheduled for next Summer which is great. Best gig in recent years, Springsteen in the Eternal City, at the magnificent outdoor venue Circo Massimo, Rome.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Its Incredible that amid the madness of 2020, we were blessed with new music from Springsteen, McCartney and Dylan. I'm currently lost in Springsteen's sublime Letter to You, and I’m loving Miley Cyrus's Plastic Hearts. Miley & Stevie's Midnight Sky/Edge of Seventeen mash-up is my tune of the year.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

Oasis was the soundtrack of my youth. I remember hearing them for the very first time on the radio and their sound their attitude their energy just blew me away. I still remember the joy of buying Definitely Maybe and What’s the Story Morning Glory. I’m still holding on for that reunion.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I loved Flowers, a black comedy written by Will Sharpe and starring Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt. It explores the dark realms of the human psyche with a visceral depiction of mental Illness. It blends magical realism and gothic horror. It's hilarious and heart-breaking in equal measure. Lee Sharpe is a genius.

Be Water is a must-see Bruce Lee documentary . His short but legendary career is explored in Bao Nguyen's great bio-documentary. It's named after Lee's philosophy on life and martial arts: “Water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend. Always be yourself; express yourself; have faith in yourself.”  I'm also re watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I’m a huge Dolly Parton fan. Dolly Parton's America is an amazing series on the life of an incredible Artist and an extraordinary human being. In the podcast, the host Jad Abumrad explores Parton's music and business empire as well as personal issues like her faith and the more difficult periods in her life.

On the wireless I listen to: John Creedon, Bladhaire ar Raidió na Gaeltachta, Tom Dunne, and Movies & Booze on Newstalk, Ed’s Songs of Praise- Today FM.

Who's your favourite weather presenter from another station?

Brick Tamland [a character in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy].

Your best celebrity encounter:

Noel Gallagher.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

Bowie at Glastonbury, or Beatle-mania in the 1960s.

You are queen of the Irish media world for a day – what's your first decree?

Bí lách (Be kind). 

