GameTech: Zelda's latest outing tops the list of games to look forward to in 2021 

After a year in which everyone was playing on the hardest difficulty, we’re very glad to start a new game in 2021. After facing some tough levels (especially the fiendish Level 5, which we hope to complete soon), we can take everything we’ve learned and do even better this time around.

A key skill we need in order to complete 2021 is ‘Stuff to look forward to’. We recommend levelling this skill up as much as possible. With that in mind, here are some of gaming’s potential highlights in the year ahead.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Nintendo announced Breath of the Wild 2 over two years ago, but we’ve seen and heard nothing of the title since. We believe 2021 is when Nintendo will both fully reveal and release the game. Expect an unveiling in summer time and a release by Christmas. Breath of the Wild is arguably the best game of its generation, so the sequel will be a massive event.

God of War: Ragnarok (PlayStation)

When we last left Kratos, the former God of War, he had faced off against the Norse pantheon in a spectacular reboot of a much-loved series. Although this new God of War kept the trademark ferocity and spectacle of the franchise, it added a new layer of exploration and connectivity to its world that was breath-taking. Although we don’t expect Kratos to take on Irish gods any time soon, there was a reference to them in the last game, making us even more excited for what’s to come.

Halo Infinite (Xbox)

Halo Infinite.

Microsoft knew what they were doing after all? By correctly delaying the clearly unfinished Halo Infinite from last year into 2021, they saved a beloved series from almost certain mediocrity. It was clear from the gameplay demo shown last summer that Halo Infinite was not ready, but there was enough there to get our hearts ticking faster. That familiar landscape. Those classic sound effects. The sight of Master Chief wading into the battle alone again. Given the time it needs, Halo can be wonderful again.

Disco Elysium (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)

Why is a game from last year on a list for 2021? Because Disco Elysium, previously exclusive to PC owners, will soon be available to console owners too. What other game makes listening to the voices in your head a gameplay feature? What other game allows you to unlock ‘ideas’ through regular conversation (such as how talking positively about women leads to a ‘feminism’ unlock)? On the other hand, what game allows you to die from exertion in the very first minute? Disco Elysium is weirder than 2020, but much more fun.

Age of Empires 4 (PC)

If it turns out society does crumble this year, then let’s just hide away and build new empires of our own. Age of Empires 4 is the long-awaited return of a PC classic, where players will guide a civilisation through crucial or significant moments in history, usually through the management of economies, society and warfare. Not many details have been revealed yet, but this is exactly the kind of game that makes lockdowns (and sunny days in equal measure) fly past.

Starfield (TBC)

There is no better way to remember our place in the universe, than by staring at the stars and realising our problems are smaller than we realise. One of gaming’s greatest gifts is the ability to explore the unexplorable, and Bethesda are masters of creating worlds for us to discover. Starfield is their first new property in 20 years and their first foray to the stars. Although we haven’t seen anything much of Starfield yet, we hope for a release in 2021 – and a chance to get lost in space.

It’s a good sign when picking just 6 things to get excited about it is so difficult. From Elden Ring, to Horizon: Forbidden West, to Bravely Default 2, to Hogwarts Legacy, to Resident Evil Village, to Gran Turismo 7, to Axiom Verge 2 – it would be 2022 by the time we list them all. Instead, let’s sit back, pat ourselves on the back for completing 2020 on the hardest difficult setting (in single player mode), and press start on a much better year to come.