New Year's Day TV Tips: I've Been Everywhere (in Ireland) — Johnny Cash tour documentary

The Man Comes Around: Johnny Cash in Ireland

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Documentary looking at the country music superstar’s relationship with Ireland and his 1963 tour. His 14 shows in 13 days across mostly rural venues became the stuff of music legend.

Premier League

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 8pm, Sky Sports

Murder on the Orient Express

RTÉ One, 9.25pm

Hercule Poirot investigates the killing of an American businessman on board the famous train.

Murder on the Orient Express

Stars Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp and Daisy Ridley. And if you like this, you'll be delighted to hear that Death on the Nile is set to be released in 2021.

We Can Be Heroes

Netflix

When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Netflix

The documentary's title was inspired by the popular maxim 'Less is more,' popularised by architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe who used it to describe his design aesthetic. The Minimalists have reworked this phrase to create a sense of urgency for today’s consumer culture: now is the time for less.

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Netflix

Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind — and maybe this new series will help with that. Eight animated episodes, feature Andy Puddicombe — former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app — as he takes you through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation — focusing on subjects such as stress, anger, and letting go — and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter.