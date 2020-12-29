Tuesday TV Tips: Still getting Leaving Cert flashbacks? Try doing State exams in a pandemic

Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal, 6pm; Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 8pm, both Premier Sports.

Rang 2020

TG4, 7.15pm

Many of us still wake in a cold sweat from nightmares about our final state exams. But for the Class of 2020, the confusion and frustration was amplified as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe.

Testing times: Sophie Breathnach in Rang 2020 on TG4

This documentary follows the lives, struggles and disruptions endured by four students as they prepare for their exams.

Spectre

RTÉ 2, 9.15pm

James Bond goes rogue after getting a cryptic message that sets him on the trail of a secretive criminal network. Stars Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz and Lea Seydoux.

Moya

TG4, 9.20pm

A portrait of the life and career of Moya Brennan, the 'First Lady of Celtic Music'.

The 'First Lady of Celtic music': Moya Brennan

With exclusive interviews and performances with Moya, Imelda May, Paul Brady and Damien Dempsey.