Tuesday TV Tips: Still getting Leaving Cert flashbacks? Try doing State exams in a pandemic

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal, 6pm; Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 8pm, both Premier Sports.
Many of us still wake in a cold sweat from nightmares about our final state exams. But for the Class of 2020, the confusion and frustration was amplified as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe.
This documentary follows the lives, struggles and disruptions endured by four students as they prepare for their exams.
James Bond goes rogue after getting a cryptic message that sets him on the trail of a secretive criminal network. Stars Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz and Lea Seydoux.
A portrait of the life and career of Moya Brennan, the 'First Lady of Celtic Music'.
With exclusive interviews and performances with Moya, Imelda May, Paul Brady and Damien Dempsey.